A group within the APC has raised an alarm that there are plans to postpone the party's convention scheduled for February 2022

According to the group, any attempt to postpone the convention will be met by stiff resistance from its members

The group, Progressives Mandate Movement, urged the national caretaker committee of the party to immediately release the time-table for the convention

FCT, Abuja - A group within the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) under the aegis of Progressives Mandate Movement (PMM) has challenged Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) to ensure that the party's national convention does not fail to hold by February 5, 2022.

PMM also demanded the immediate release of processes leading to the national convention, adding that if nothing is done by the set date, the national secretariat will be made ungovernable for the CECPC.

Governor Buni has been warned to ensure the APC convention is held in February 2022. Photo credit: Yobe state government

Source: Facebook

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, December 26 and signed by its national coordinator, Hon. Abdullahi Mohammed and the secretary, Comrade Adekunle Fijabi, the group said it will launch operation #OccupyAPCNationalSecretariat for the party leaders to do the right thing.

The statement claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari had wanted the APC national convention to hold in December 2021 but due to appeal by the Buni's CECPC, the presidency alluded to February 2022.

PMM, which claimed to be a foundational group of APC, called on the CECPC not to prolong the date a day beyond February 5, 2022.

Part of the statement read:

“The delay in conducting the overdue APC national convention is already giving the opposition Peoples Democratic Party some advantages, making it look like nobody is in charge of the governing party.

“We, therefore, call on Governor Mai Mala Buni-led national caretaker committee not to go beyond February 5 to hold our party's national convention.

“This group is in possession of the instructions given to the caretaker committee by the presidency and we appeal to the CECPC to respect our leader and President Muhammadu Buhari by releasing to the public all the necessary information concerning the forthcoming national convention.

“We also warn that if nothing is made public before January 5, 2022, we shall launch an aggressive operation #OCCUPYAPCNATIONALSECRETARIAT to force our leaders to do the right thing.

“We make bold to say that we do not have another party and we will not allow our leaders to make the mistake that will eventually cause us to lose elections in 2023.”

