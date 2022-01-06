The governor of Ekiti state has made a very serious allegation against members of the All Progressive Congress

Governor Kayode Fayemi alleged that some political interests within the ruling party are uncomfortable with his rising profile

This was made known in a statement issued by Yinka Oyebode, the governor's chief press secretary

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has alleged that some political interests within the All Progressive Congress (APC) are uncomfortable with his “rising profile.”

The governor said this in a statement which Yinka Oyebode, his Chief Press Secretary, issued on his behalf.

The governor said there is a plan is to discredit him and make him unacceptable to the public.

“The general public is hereby alerted of a fresh plot by some political interests to activate a spate of negative media campaigns against the person of Dr Kayode Fayemi, Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF),” Oyebode said.

“The plot, as uncovered, is to use some faceless political groups and political jobbers from different parts of the country to defame the Ekiti State Governor.

Source: Legit.ng