The interest of Nigerians is President Muhammadu Buhari's chief consideration in taking decisions

This was the submission of Minister of Justice, AGF Abubakar Malami, during one of his remarks on Tuesday, January 4

Malami was speaking in response to questions on the request for Nnamdi Kanu's release by southeast leaders

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on Tuesday, January 4, stated that President Muhammadu Buhari has the best interest of the generality of Nigerians before taking some decision.

Malami, during an interview on Tuesday, noted that this is what the president will consider before granting the request of southeast leaders for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Punch reports.

He stated that President Buhari will have to look into how granting the request will make for the good of over 200 million Nigerians.

Buhari, according to Malami, has the interest of Nigerians at heart (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

The minister of justice added that the same consideration influenced Buhari's refusal to sign the electoral amendment bill.

His words:

“By way of general statements to the two issues presented: the issue relating to electoral bill and the issue relating to Kanu and by extension, IPOB, what I can tell you for certain is that the decision of the President is based fundamentally and at all times on public interest consideration.

“In the art of governance and what I have come to learn about the mind and heart of the President, Muhammadu Buhari, is to consider the 200 million as against the limited people.

“By extension, the issue of Kanu, what would as well govern the decision of the President in terms of whatever request is presented is the public interest as against limited sectional interest of it.”

Nnamdi Kanu: New date for trial of IPOB leader revealed

Meanwhile, the trial of Kanu was to continue at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday, December 2.

The lawyer to the IPOB leader, Alloy Ejimakor, confirmed this on Wednesday, December 1.

Ejimakor said part of what will be heard on Thursday is the application to grant Kanu bail.

Legit.ng recalled that the last time Kanu appeared in court was Wednesday, November 10, when the trial was adjourned till Wednesday, January 19, 2022, after his lawyers staged a walk-out.

