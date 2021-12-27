The comments by Rochas Okorocha following the arrest of his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, has been described as unnecessary by the Imo state government

The commissioner for information, Declan Emelumba, said neither the ex-governor nor his son-in-law was above the law

Nwosu had been picked up by security agents on Sunday, December 26, during a church service

The Imo state government has responded to ex-governor Rochas Okorocha's comments concerning the arrest of his son-in-law Uche Nwosu.

Speaking to journalists on Sunday, December 28, at the government house in Owerri, the state capital, state commissioner for information and strategy, Declan Emelumba, accused Okorocha of making false claims.

Uche Nwosu was picked up from church on Sunday, December 26. Photo credit: Uche Nwosu

He stated that the former governor was panicking over the arrest because he looted the wealth of the people of Imo state, PM News reports.

Okorocha is not above the law

According to him, no one is above the law, including Okorocha and his son-in-law, The Punch reports.

He also accused Okorocha of looting Imo people's money for his personal use.

Emelumba said:

“Okorocha is raising a false alarm. He is panicking because he looted the wealth of the people of Imo state. This is a man who looted the commonwealth of the people of Imo state. Neither he nor his son-in-law is above the law."

The commissioner told Okorocha to let the police do their job as they have the right to arrest anybody.

Nwosu arrested in church

Legit.ng had reported that there was confusion at St Peters Anglican Church, Eziama Obire in Nkwere local government area of Imo state, on Sunday, December 26, when Nwosu was picked up by security agents.

The approach in which the arrest was done had fuelled speculations that Nwosu was abducted.

Nwosu's security men were said to have watched helplessly while the incident lasted.

Okorocha accuses his successor Uzodinma

Okorocha had reacted to the arrest of his son-in-law, accusing the police of arresting Nwosu without a warrant.

According to him, the Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma, deceived the inspector general of police, Usman Baba, to arrest Nwosu.

Condemning the way his son-in-law was picked up, he said his wife Nkechi was pushed down while his first daughter's clothes were torn to pieces.

