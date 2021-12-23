Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has commenced distribution of local rice popularly known as Ofada rice

As part of efforts to encourage farmers and boost local production of rice in Osun, the administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, on Wednesday, commenced distribution of local rice popularly known as “Ofada” to the beneficiaries of the monthly Food Support Scheme.

This initiative will not only boost local production of rice but will also encourage the farmers and create ready made market for their farm produce which will contribute to making Osun hub of the nation’s agricultural produce.

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has commenced distribution of local rice popularly known as Ofada rice. Photo: Adedeji Adebayo

Speaking at the symbolic flag off of the 9th edition of the Food Support Scheme, held at the local government service commission, government secretariat, Abere, Osogbo, Governor Oyetola noted that the initiative was to further actualise his plans to genuinely diversify the economy by unraveling the potential embedded in the critical sectors such as agriculture, mining and tourism.

Represented by the secretary to the state government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, the governor reiterated his commitment towards sustaining the programme, noting that no amount of downturn in the economy would prevent the programme from happening on monthly basis as designed.

He disclosed that another empowerment plan had reached the final stage to ensure that widows, aged and other vulnerable citizens who were not captured in the food support scheme are properly taken care of.

Governor Oyetola who noted that over 270,000 households had benefited from the scheme since its commencement nine months ago, said no effort would be spared to add value to the initiative which has been widely accepted by the people.

Earlier, the commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties, Engr. Olalekan Badmus, said the government’s resolve to promote local content had begun to yield positive results as evidenced in the successful move to source Ofada rice locally.

Engr. Badmus who was accompanied by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Regional Integration and Special Duties, Hon. Samson Owoyokun, said it gladdened his heart that this month’s edition was dedicated to pure local food.

According to him, the initiative will enhance the production capacity and encourage the young ones to go into farming as government was resolute to create enabling environment for citizens particularly farmers to thrive.

