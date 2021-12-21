The ruling All Progressives Congress is at loggerheads with the opposition PDP over all forms of criminality especially banditry and kidnapping

The APC is accusing the PDP of sponsoring strings of violent attacks in some parts of the country as part of its schemes to discredit the Buhari-led administration

According to the APC, banditry, insurgents and other activities had their roots formed under the previous PDP governments

Abuja- The All Progressives Congress (APC), has reacted angrily over the comment of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), regarding the security challenges bedeviling the country.

APC criticised PDP for politicking with the rising cases of banditry in the North, calling it callous and insensitive to victims and troops, The Punch reports.

The APC had claimed that the PDP does not see anything good done by the Buhari-Osinbajo led administration. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

This is as it said the activities of bandits, insurgents and other criminal rings had their roots in PDP’s shabby handling during their formative stages.

Its position was made known in a statement signed on Tuesday, December 21, by the National Secretary, APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, John Akpanudoedehe, titled ‘APC to PDP: Politicising anti-banditry efforts insensitive to victims, troops’.

APC reaction

The APC said such insinuation should be seen for what it is—politically motivated, callous and insensitive to victims and our gallant troops battling to end their criminal activities.

“The PDP playing politics with the evil activities of bandits, insurgents and other criminal rings which had their roots in PDP’s shabby handling of their criminal activities during their formative stages, has exposed PDP as unpatriotic, banal and a wobbling opposition."

Akpanudoedehe further explained steps already taken by the Buhari regime including the dispatch of high-level security to the affected regions.

The party, therefore, assured Nigerians that the president has not and will never relent in ensuring normalcy in all parts of the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari vows to flush out bandits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that President Muhammadu Buhari had said that the federal government is committed to flushing out bandits and criminals across the country.

The president also said that his administration is ready to bring justice to all by apprehending and prosecuting perpetrators while protecting citizens from the onslaught of all forms of criminal activities in the country.

Buhari gave the assurance on Friday, December 10, when the federal government delegation paid a condolence visit to Governor Aminu Tambuwal over the killings of 23 travellers by suspected bandits.

Survivor narrates her ordeal with bandits

In addition, one of the survivors of the recent Sokoto attack, Shafa’atu, has recalled how she lost her mother and four kids.

Shafa’atu, a widow, said she watched helplessly as the heartless bandits burned her children and mother to death during the attack which occurred on Monday, December 6.

The survivor is currently recuperating at a hospital while the remains of her lost loved ones have been buried.

Source: Legit Nigeria