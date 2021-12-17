Northern Elders have expressed deep concern over the spate of killings in the country especially the death of security agents

NEF recently disclosed that the killing of hundreds of police officers and soldiers in the country shows that Nigeria is in a difficult situation

Following the report, the Elders are of the opinion that the government has not done enough to arrest the situation

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has expressed deep worry over the high rate of insecurity in the country.

NEF says Nigerians are facing very difficult circumstances with the spate violence in the country.

The Forum made this statement while reacting to a new report by a research and intelligence firm, SB Morgen (SBM) Intelligence, which examined combatant attacks in the period of Q4 2020 and Q3 2021, Vanguard reports.

Reactions have continued to trail the report which highlighted the 322 police and 642 soldiers in the country. Photo credit: HQ Nigerian Army

Source: Facebook

The report stated that 322 police and 642 soldiers were killed; adding that 1989 bandits, 973 Boko Haram members, 290 cultists, 129 Vigilantes, and 100 IPOB members also died in the same period.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Reacting, NEF’s Director of Publicity and Advocacy, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed said, in an interview with the newspaper, regretted that the government has not done enough to secure the nation.

He said:

“The nation is being threatened and damaged at unprecedented levels. Whatever governments are doing to secure citizens, communities and the nation are obviously not enough.

‘Yet we have to demand that leaders improve their responses to these threats. If leaders cannot protect and secure us, citizens have a right to question their continuation in power.

“We cannot protect ourselves from armed criminality without jeopardizing our own security. However, governments make it difficult (for citizens) to exercise their rights to protest failures. We are in very difficult circumstances.”

President Muhammadu Buhari vows to flush out bandits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that President Muhammadu Buhari had said that the federal government is committed to flushing out bandits and criminals across the country.

The president also said that his administration is ready to bring justice to all by apprehending and prosecuting perpetrators while protecting citizens from the onslaught of all forms of criminal activities in the country.

Buhari gave the assurance on Friday, December 10, when the federal government delegation paid a condolence visit to Governor Aminu Tambuwal over the killings of 23 travellers by suspected bandits.

Brace up for a challenging year, IGP tells police officers

In another report, a call has gone out to police officers in the country to brace up for a challenging time ahead in the coming year.

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alikali Baba, on Monday, urged strategic police managers in the Nigerian Police Force to brace up for the internal security challenges that the year 2022 will present.

Legit.ng gathered that IGP said that 2022 would likely be a challenging year as it is the year that precedes the 2023 general elections, saying that the force would experience threats from different political areas.

Source: Legit