Bishop Leonard Umunna, General Overseer of Bible Life Church Cathedral, Olodi Apapa, Lagos, has revealed why he believes that the All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is best choice for President in 2023.

In an interview with The Guardian newspaper, the cleric claimed that though God has not revealed anything to him about Tinubu's ambition but the APC leader is worthy of becoming Nigeria's president.

He said:

"I have full support for him, as long as he continues doing that thing God told me that made me to prophesy him into office. I also prophesied Obasanjo into office. Tinubu is not the only one. I have said it that God has not spoken to me about his ambition for 2023. But I know if human beings agree and put Tinubu there, he will not be as bad as most of the governors or presidents that we have had. That is my assessment of Tinubu.

"I want you to look at what he did during his tenure as governor of Lagos State. Then, Babatunde Fashola in a paper signed by him, had to thank me for the little prayers I offered for Tinubu and other things I did. They were published everywhere."

