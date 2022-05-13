Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC has thrown a challenge to other presidential hopefuls who are purchasing nomination forms

The former Lagos governor said he does not know why persons without track records are even thinking of joining the presidential race

Tinubu said this on Friday, May 13, when he met with APC delegates at Government House, Minna, Niger state capital

Minna, Niger - The national leader of the All progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has expressed wonder over some persons he believes lacks track record are running for the presidency like himself.

In his address to APC delegates on Friday, May 13, at Government House, Minna, Niger state capital, Tinubu said he cannot explain why such persons are nursing presidential ambition, The Nation reports.

He challenged those who have picked the ruling party's nomination form to declare the victories they have recorded at various levels of government, Daily Trust added.

The presidential hopeful boasted:

“I am running for the presidency of this country. I don’t know what other people are Running For. Where is their track record? How many councillors have to they produced? How many Local Government Chairmen have they produced?

“How many House of Representatives members have they produced? How many Senators have they produced? We have produced them. They are now pointing wrong fingers at me. May God forgive them because they are blind.”

Speaking to those claiming that he is not physically fit to lead Nigeria, the former Lagos governor claimed that such persons do not even have medical certificates to prove their health status.

He went on to say that Nigeria needs someone who will turn around the economic situation for the good of all.

Added to this, Tinubu vowed to put an end to banditry that has ravaged the state, if given the mandate to become president in 2023.

