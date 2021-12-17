A high court in the FCT has ordered the police to arrest Amarachi Chyna Iwuanyanwu, the deputy speaker of Imo state House of Assembly

The ordered arrest is in connection with Iwuanyanwu's alleged involvement in defrauding a company of N75 million

The presiding judge ordered the police to execute the arrest warrant following Iwuanyanwu’s failure to appear in court

Justice Charles Agbaza of the high court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja on Thursday, December 16, ordered the arrest of the Imo state House of Assembly deputy speaker, Amarachi Chyna Iwuanyanwu.

The Nation reports that the court issued the arrest warrant over the deputy speaker's alleged involvement in a N75 million fraud.

Agbaza in his ruling directed the commander of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to execute the arrest warrant.

The order was following Iwuanyanwu’s failure to appear in court to answer to the four-count charge filed against him by the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

In another report by The Guardian, the deputy speaker and a firm were alleged to have defrauded a company to the tune of N75 million by allegedly making dishonest and fraudulent claims in respect of a property in Abuja.

Nabal Ominigbo, the counsel representing Iwuanyanwu apologised for his client's absence at court saying the deputy speaker was suffering from some health challenges.

Imo Assembly impeaches deputy speaker

Recall that the deputy speaker of the Imo state House of Assembly was impeached over a month ago.

Legit.ng reported that he was removed under tight security during the plenary on Tuesday, November 2. Ekene Nnodim, the lawmaker who represents Orlu state constituency, submitted a resolution signed by 18 out of the 27 lawmakers for the removal of Iwuanyanwu as the deputy speaker.

The speaker, Paul Emezim, who presided over the plenary, subsequently approved his removal.

Imo lawmakers raise alarm over plots to return Iwuanyanwu

In a related development, some lawmakers in the Imo state House of Assembly raised an alarm over plots to bring back the impeached deputy speaker.

The lawmakers say there are attempts to foist Iwuanyanwu, the member representing Nwangele state constituency, on them by powerful forces in the state.

They, however, vowed to resist attempts to bring back Iwuanyanwu as the number two lawmaker in the state Assembly.

