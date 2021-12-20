Breaking: Court sets aside ex-SAN Nwobike’s conviction

In April 2018, a high court in Lagos sentenced Dr. Joseph Nwobike, to prison without an option of fine after being convicted on 12 counts bordering on the subversion of justice

Following this development, the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee (LPPC) withdrew the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) title and all the privileges attached to it from Joseph Nwobike

Meanwhile, the EFCC had charged Nwobike with bribing some judges and court officials, a conviction now set aside by the Court

Lagos state- On Monday, December 20, the Supreme Court set aside the conviction and 30 days sentencing of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Dr. Joseph Nwobike.

In a unanimous decision on Monday, a five-member panel of the Supreme Court, led by Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, faulted the earlier decisions of the Lagos High Court and the Court of Appeal, Lagos, and proceeded to uphold Nwobike’s appeal, The Nation reports.

It held among others that the High Court of Lagos was wrong in convicting Nwobike on the offence, while the Court of Appeal erred in upholding his conviction and sentencing on the offence of attempt to pervert the course of justice.

Nwobike had earlier approached the appellate court in a suit challenging his conviction by the Lagos State High Court. Photo credit: Independent.ng

Source: Facebook

The apex court noted that Section 97(c) of Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL) of Lagos State, under which he was charged, did not clearly define what constitutes subversion of justice.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

It added that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) lacks the power to investigate and prosecute the offence of subversion of the course of justice.

Recall that the EFCC, proved beyond reasonable doubt that Mr Nwobike attempted to pervert the course of justice by transferring money into the bank account of a serving federal judge, Premium Times reported.

He was therefore charged with an attempt to pervert the course of justice.

Osinbajo at Judges Conference, calls for deterrent against dilatory tactics

Meanwhile Legit.ng had earlier reported that VP Osinbajo on Monday, November 15 formally declare the 2021 Biennial All Nigeria Judges Conference.

Speaking at the event, Osinbajo noted that the Buhari administration remains committed towards supportive measures that will provide ease in case management, and enhanced welfare of judicial officers.

He said the measures are aimed at standardising Nigerian courts, safeguarding the integrity of the judiciary, and attracting the best of legal minds to the bench.

Source: Legit