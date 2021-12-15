Editor's note: Ondo state south senatorial district is one of the most prominent areas in Ondo state and southwest but the district is also dogged with different problems. One of the main problem of the area is quality representation in the National Assembly.

In this opinion piece, Biyi Orilabawaye writes on why Barrister Morayo Lebi is the best candidate to represent the people of Ondo south in the Senate.

With Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN as Ondo State Governor, and Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa as Deputy Governor, All Progressives Congress ( APC ) in Ondo south senatorial district is on solid ground.

Biyi Orilabawaye says Ondo south senatorial district needs Morayo Lebi. Photo: Biyi Orilabawaye

And as preparations for the next general elections gradually get underway, there's the need for the party to think deeply before fielding aspirants as the party candidates in the coming elections.

Factors like loyalty, constituency and popularity should be the watchword.

APC in Ondo state, particularly south senatorial district should continuing building upon the progress the party has made so that the party and the people can advance to their better future.

Yes, we must acknowledged that amongst the numbers of party, aspirants aiming for APC Ondo South Senatorial ticket, comes a devoted party builder and financier, a loyal party leader with a grassroot party followers, whose intellect is match with his huge character.

Here comes, Barrister Morayo Lebi ( BML ), a lawyer, philanthropist, community Leader and politician with history of progressivism and enviable capacity for straight talk.

The Akotogbo born politician has for years right from Action Congress of Nigeria ( ACN ) days, pitched his tent and spread his tentacles with the progressives.

It's on record that, BML has supported many in their quest to the top. He is very constant in the pursuit of progressive ideals.

Morayo Lebi is a team player and a selfless politician with the requisite knowledge to pilot the affairs of Ondo south senatorial district in the red chamber of the National Assembly.

The humane and selfless way he took his failed bid for Ondo south senatorial district ticket of APC in the year 2019 is still fresh in our minds.

He humbled himself to work for the party and by so doing, united the party.

And having made such sacrifice for the interest of peace and development of the party, it is now time for the party to reward him for his sacrifices since ACN days by making him the candidate of the party as APC south senatorial district candidate in the coming general elections.

Having paid his dues, Barrister Morayo Lebi's candidacy is not only on merit but the wisest political choice based on the fact that, he is deeply rooted in the pains, challenges and aspirations of Ondo south senatorial District as he is committed to re-write the sad narratives of the area.

It is a solid fact that, party members, party leaders, Traditional and Religious leaders in the senatorial district have not hidden their admirations for Barrister Morayo Lebi for being a friend of the needy and a loyal and devoted party man.

The depth of BML's experience, loyalty and exposure are equally believed to stand him in good stead with the party faithful and leaders, they said.

Therefore, what Barrister Morayo Lebi has been doing as a faithful party Leader right from ACN days to APC, he can do better by his plans and visions for Ondo south senatorial district in the red chamber of the National Assembly.

