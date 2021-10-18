The Peoples Democratic Party has faulted the recently concluded state congress of the ruling All Progressives Congress in 20 states

The opposition party disclosed that the turnout of events at the APC congresses is an indication of 'why' there is unrest in the country

The national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the quest for power by the party leaders in APC has resulted in the crisis rocking the party and the country at large

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the crises in 20 state chapters of the All Progressives Congress (APC), where parallel congresses were held on Saturday, October 16, to elect state executives of the party, were a clear reason the nation was in conflict.

But the ruling APC has described the crisis-hit state congresses as successful and therefore congratulated its members for a good showing.

PDP, in a statement released on Sunday, October 17, by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, explained that the fractious congresses of the APC had shown how greed and lust for power by the party leaders created the crisis in all facets of the nation’s national life, This Day reported.

The party described the APC congresses as a harvest of confusion in which leaders of the party engaged in a physical, verbal and emotional assault against another while using their thugs to unleash mayhem on party members with charms and dangerous weapons, Daily Trust also reported.

PDP said:

“The outcome of APC congresses in many of the states has shown that it is a party that lacks leadership direction and internal cohesion; a party of unruly people, who are averse to peace, which explains why our country is reeling in crisis under the APC.”

The main opposition party said the APC could not guarantee or give unity, tranquility and progress to the nation.

