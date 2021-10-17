The leadership of the APC has said that it would sanction masterminds of parallel congresses on Saturday, October 16, in some states

John Akpanudoedehe, the secretary of the party’s Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), disclosed this on Sunday, October 17

Akpanudoedehe, however, declared that the guidelines of the ruling APC would be followed in the decision making

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared that all state congresses conducted on Saturday, October 16, across the country by non-accredited committees were null and void.

The Nation reports that the party insisted on Sunday, October 17, that there were no parallel congresses as reported in the media.

APC has vowed that it would sanction its chieftains Involved parallel congresses. Credit: Mai Mala Buni.

Legit.ng gathered that at the end of the nationwide exercise on Saturday, reports from Kwara, Niger, Ogun, Akwa Ibom, Enugu, Kano, Bauchi, Abia, Rivers and Cross River among others showed that parallel congresses were conducted depending on the number of political factions in each state.

The party also ordered the last-minute suspension of congress in Oyo state due to alleged irregularities in the conduct of the exercise.

Speaking on the outcome of the congress, the secretary of the party’s Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), John Akpanudoedehe, said that only congresses conducted by accredited congress committees by the party were recognised.

He maintained that there was no parallel congress anywhere, insisting that any congress conducted outside the published guideline cannot stand.

Akpanudoedehe said:

“Anything (congress) outside the guideline is an exercise in futility. Anything that we (Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) did not authorize is not permissible.

“We are a structured and a well-organised party. We gave notice to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). We submitted the guideline and the list of committee members to conduct the congresses to INEC. If you go outside that arrangement, it is an exercise in futility.”

The chairman of CECPC, Governor Mai Mala Buni, in a statement through his director-general press and media affairs, Mamman Mohammed had on Friday, October 15, warned that the party would not condone deliberate acts of sabotage by anyone or group intended to ridicule the process and outcome of the congress.

