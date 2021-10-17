The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) conducted congresses to elect leaders that will pilot their affairs at the state level on Saturday, October 16.

While the APC elected new executives in most of the states of the federation, the PDP conducted its congresses in only a few states where the tenure of executives had expired.

Winners have emerged from the state congresses conducted by the APC and the PDP across Nigeria on Saturday, October 16. Photo credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Source: Facebook

The congresses were characterised by controversies as many states produced two sets of executives from different factions.

A report by The Cable highlighted the newly elected chairmen in the states.

Though many states produced parallel chairmen, Legit.ng notes that the report only focused on those who emerged winners from the congresses recognised by the national leadership of the parties and monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Below is the list of the winners (APC) and their states:

Elected state APC chairmen

Stanley Okoro-Emegha (Ebonyi state chairman) Isa Achida (Sokoto state chairman) Cornelius Ojelabi (Lagos state chairman) Emeka Beke (Rivers state chairman) Dennis Otiotio (Bayelsa state chairman) Sunday Fagbemi (Kwara state chairman) Gboyega Famodun (Osun state chairman) Babato Misau (Bauchi state chairman) Alphonsus Eba (Cross River state chairman) Ugochukwu Agballah (Enugu state chairman) Haliru Jikantoro (Niger state chairman) Nitte Amangal (Gombe state chairman) John Mamman (Nasarawa state chairman) Paul Omotoso (Ekiti state chairman) Ali Dalori (Borno state chairman) Macdonald Ebere (Imo state chairman) Omeni Sobotie (Delta APC state chairman) Emmanuel Jekada (Kaduna state chairman) Ade Adetimehim Ondo state chairman) Sani Ahmed (Katsina state chairman)

Elected state PDP chairmen

Tochukwu Okorie (Ebonyi state chairman) Mohammed Babatunde (Kwara state chairman) Dayo Ogungbenro (Oyo state chairman)

APC suspends state congress in Oyo

Meanwhile, the APC state congress was suspended in Oyo state. Mai Mala Buni, the chairman of the caretaker committee gave the directive following allegations of forged documents meant for the exercise and other irregularities.

Buni, the governor of Yobe state, also directed members of the state congress committee to return to Abuja for further directives.

The party’s national secretary Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, in a statement signed on Saturday morning, October 16, maintained that the party will not tolerate any act of fraudulent manipulation and indiscipline of any kind.

