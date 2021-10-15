Politicians have been warned by the police in Ogun state following the parallel congress being planned by Amosun and Abiodun

According to the police, any form of thuggery will not be accepted as the congresses hold in the state

Abiodun and his predecessor have not been in good terms are both battling t take control of the party in the state

The Police in Ogun state warned against political thuggery and violence as the two major factions of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are set to conduct parallel State congresses on Saturday.

The warring groups led by Governor Dapo Abiodun and his predecessor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, had held parallel ward and Local Government congresses last month.

Ogun politicians have been warned against thuggery. Photo: Nigeria police

Source: Facebook

The factions battling for the soul of the ruling party have now concluded plans to also hold separate congresses to elect the state executive members of the APC in the exercise slated for Saturday.

Amosun group had picked the Ake palace ground, Abeokuta as venue of its congress, Abiodun’s faction will be conducting their congress at main bowl of the MKO Abiodun stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta.

The State Police Command said it had deployed large number of policemen to secure the MKO Abiola Stadium, Kuto, where Abiodun’s faction had picked as the venue of the congress.

The Police Spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement, on Friday night,

warned that “any act of hooliganism and brigandage before, during and after the congress will not be tolerated.”

