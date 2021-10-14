The Pan Niger Delta Forum has joined the numerous groups in the country asking for zoning to be respected in 2023

The prominent forum says it is not healthy politically for northern politicians to be seeking the presidency in 2023

According to the group, it does not speak well of a unified country if one part of Nigeria keep on producing its leaders

Port Harcourt - The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has called on northern politicians seeking the presidency to wait till 2031.

In a statement issued in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, on Thursday, October 14, Ken Robison, spokesman of the forum, said its demand is for the sake of national harmony and peace.

Part of the statement read:

“The north would have completed the statutory eight years by 2023; it is, therefore, only reasonable and fair that power should rotate to the south. Northerners who hunger to become president should wait till 2031.”

Group says Osinbajo is best qualified to consolidate the legacies of Buhari

Meanwhile, a group, The Progressives Consolidation Group (PCG), has insisted that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is the best-qualified person to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

The group made this known via its convener, Aliyu Kurfi, in a letter to the National Caretaker Committee Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni.

The letter dated Friday, October 8, and seen by Legit.ng, was in response to the APC's recognition of the PCG as a support group within the party.

How the pro-Osinbajo group was recognised by the APC

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the ongoing mobilization towards ensuring that Vice President Osinbajo succeeds President Buhari received a further boost with the APC national headquarters formal recognition of the PCG.

A letter dated Monday, October 4 issued by the APC and titled ‘Letter of Recognition as Support Group’ formally makes the pro-Osinbajo PCG the first 2023 presidential mobilization group to be granted such privilege by the Buni-led leadership of the ruling party.

Addressing reporters on Saturday, October 9, Bala Gide who heads the Progressive Civil Society Group, one of the sub-groups spawned by the PCG, emphasised that the development has further justified optimism towards the realisation of an Osinbajo presidency in 2023.

