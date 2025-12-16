Social media users have reacted to a romantic moment of a Lord's Chosen couple at their wedding reception

In the romantic moment caught on camera, the groom fed his bride while she sat on his lap before they shared a kiss

The couple's display took many people unaware because of the church's emphasis on holiness, which restricts certain affectionate actions even at their weddings

A video capturing the romantic moment of a Lord's Chosen couple at their wedding reception has caused quite a stir on social media.

Founded on December 24, 2002, The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries (TLCCRM) is a Pentecostal church overseen by Pastor Lazarus Muoka and has branches across Nigeria and abroad.

A video shows when a Lord's Chosen husband and wife kissed at their wedding reception. Photo Credit: @theabbabride

Source: TikTok

The church is famed for its aggressive evangelism and, importantly, its emphasis on holiness in all ramifications, which restricts certain affectionate displays at their weddings.

"Guys, Chosen brothers are romantic.

"Na the kiss part sweet me pass," @theabbabride who shared the couple's video noted.

In the short clip, the groom led his bride to a luxury chair and carried her on his lap. The highpoint of the clip was when the couple kissed, which sent guests into a frenzy.

Newly-married Lord's Chosen couple share a kiss at their wedding reception. Photo Credit: @theabbabride

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Lord's Chosen couple's display

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the Lord's Chosen couple's display below:

beauty said:

"This is reception, them no fit do am inside church."

Funny Wisdom said:

"Follow the footsteps of your leader ooo."

fazygold2 said:

"Wow, A big congratulations."

Treasure💙 said:

"Na the kiss sweet me pass."

Favour40 said:

"Una too do ooo. wat is it nah. congratulations mAh ppl."

naomi said:

"God when ooo😫😫 did i just hear muah."

Chimmie said:

"Ahh chosen ppl dey kiss fr wedding? who dem go give suspension now."

U.K RESOURCES said:

"God when oooooo."

EnnyDada said:

"No be small thing oh."

ugogee for life said:

"As in they dey romantic ohoh."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a video from a Lord's Chosen couple's wedding had triggered mixed reactions as people commented on the bride's outfit.

Lord's Chosen founder's son's wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a viral video had shown the last son of Lord's Chosen church founder dancing with his wife at their wedding.

The couple was joined in a holy matrimony at the church's premises on Saturday, July 26. The wedding was attended by members of the Lord's Chosen and well-wishers of the couple, who came to share in their joy. During their dance time at the wedding reception, the vibrant groom, who wore a light sky blue suit, held his new wife's hand as he dictated proceedings on the dance floor.

The wife tried to match her husband's energy as they danced happily. The couple's dance moment was shared on Facebook by the page Chosen Son TV and gained traction on the social media platform. Many social media users congratulated the couple on their union and prayed for the success of their marriage.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng