A video of the unique Nigerian delicacy that guests were given at a wedding in Lagos has sent social media users into a frenzy

The guests were served mashed beans with pepper sauce, popularly known in Yoruba as Ewa Agoyin, and bread

Many people commended the unique meal concept used at the wedding and hailed whoever came up with the idea

Social media users have reacted to a video showing guests being served mashed beans with pepper sauce and bread at a Lagos wedding.

Mashed beans with pepper sauce is a Nigerian delicacy popularly known in Yoruba as Ewa Agoyin.

Guests receive mashed beans with pepper sauce and bread at a Lagos wedding. Photo Credit: @__agbomabiwon

Ewa Agoyin is a Yoruba dish which is made using very soft, mashed beans served with a spicy, blended pepper and tomato sauce.

It is often eaten with bread, and this was the case at the Lagos wedding. Sharing a video of the Nigerian street food being served at the Lagos wedding, a TikTok user, @__agbomabiwon, wrote:

"POV: Guests were served Ewa Agoyin and bread at a wedding in Lagos."

In the short clip, two ladies appeared on the scene carrying bread and mashed beans with pepper sauce on their heads.

Some women were seen dishing out the meal to the guests, who pounced on it as their portions got to them. The video thrilled internet users.

Guests were served mashed beans with pepper sauce and bread at a wedding in Lagos. Photo Credit: @__agbomabiwon

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to wedding meal concept

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the video below:

Olaide Adumadeyin said:

"The only vendor with the most creative concept in Nigeria."

Adekancy said:

"The bread fresh😭😭😭 abeg who get Omblee this December make una involve me Biko."

to said:

"Wetin Yoruba no go cook for party again. if I no be Yoruba e for pain me baje."

smb4realtou said:

"Omo na dis kind tin I dey like go na no be amala nd rice 🍚 always."

Thrifted_Nightwear plug said:

"Oh my Godddddd my love for beans can make me do this."

LAURETTA😍😍 said:

"Make una dey try dey bring Garri ijebu and Cold water with sugar Bread go make me Belleful Quick."

22Twentyevents 💯❤️ said:

"Omooo bringing tradition of the dish into creativity 💯💯💯 you are mouthed one love."

Doctore said:

"Unique....? yes! lets get off jolof & fried from our party. agoyin to the world."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that guests were served beans and plantain at a wedding in the United Kingdom.

Rich foods lady received at Nigerian wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who attended a Nigerian wedding uninvited had displayed the rich meals she was served.

She said she was served small chops to start with. She showed the couple as they danced into the reception while she enjoyed small chops. After the small chops, the lady was given a green cocktail followed by Chinese rice.

She funnily recorded herself as she sipped and ate various delicacies. She was also given a carrot and chocolate cakes. Finally, she got a strawberry daiquiri mocktail and a souvenir. Her experience, which she shared on TikTok, amused internet users.

