A Nigerian lady who has been saving money for a long time decided to break her safe to show the money that is inside

In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady showed the moment she opened the box, which contained a lot of naira notes

Many social media users who saw the video said they have tried saving money in a box in the past, but lacked the patience

The lady has been saving money in the box for a long time, but she decided to break it open to show the money in it.

In the video posted by Angel Prisca, she was seen using a cutlass to cut open the piggy box open.

While she had two boxes, she only opened one of them. As soon as the box was opened, a lot of crumpled naira notes poured out on the ground.

However, the lady did not mention the amount of money she was able to save.

A lot of her followers who saw the video praised her for being patient with her savings.

However, some said they tried saving with the method in the past but lacked the patience.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian lady breaks her piggy box

@BIZ AYINDE said:

"@Na to go buy house remain."

Sound Mind said:

"In the bank your money is nothing but in your money box your money is the queen."

@Rector_Soul said:

"We all tried this in primary school but we harvest on the second day and buy another safe again. Kuli kuli have power over us."

@lovely queen said:

"If I try say make I save, na my savings go later con save me."

@that swt girl spark said:

"I Dey com ur shop tomorrow come collect small thing."

@SIR MURPHY said:

"Omo you get mind ooo …. If nah me I no trust my mind at all."

@FEMALE WEARS VENDOR IN AKURE said:

"I can never save inside the box again..I saved for months only for me to open and see many papers instead of money not knowing my brother don carry all my money and replace with papers."

@raimykdq82t said:

"The best way to save is to keep buying a stock and compounding u will meet above ur target before the year's end."

@Adaeze said:

"I don’t know hw all my own money got missing. I only saw 1k money that I have been saving since January is well shaa."

@izon reigns said:

"Banks will be jealous of you, for not having ur money."

Source: Legit.ng