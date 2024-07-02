A Nigerian man has narrated how he printed and shared only 25 invitation cards for his wedding

However, there was an aunt of his who did not get an invitation, but she attended the wedding anyway

But while coming to the wedding, the woman did not come alone as she in turn invited 32 others who belonged to her dance group

A Nigerian man said before his wedding day, he printed and distributed 25 invitation cards to friends and family.

However, there was one woman who did not get an invitation card but decided to attend the wedding nonetheless.

The woman invited a dance troupe to the wedding. Photo credit: Getty Images/Yellow Dog Productions and 1001nights. Photos are used for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Narrating the story, the man, Victor Daniel said the woman in question happens to be her aunt.

She said the woman came for the wedding, and she was not alone; she had invited a traditional dance group.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to Victor, there were 32 other members in the dance group her aunt brought.

He wrote on Facebook:

"I sent out 25 invites for my wedding. On the wedding day my aunty brought an Ebira dance group and they were 32 of them in that group. I didn’t even invite the aunty herself."

The post has gone viral and received many funny reactions from Nigerians.

See some reactions below:

Rantimi Il said:

"This invite of a thing won't work in my family. Who are you kidding? My mum and dad’s relatives travelled all the way from Kogi to Kwara, the other ones in Oshogbo too for my sis and bro’s wedding."

Marie Chantal said:

"My elder sister they married, and I was in charge of printing and giving out their invite. We insisted on a 100 invites and my mom told us straight unless my sister and her husband were not inviting any one a hundred invites won’t do."

Man rejects N50k as wedding gift

Meanwhile, a Nigerian man who was given a wedding gift by a friend insinuated that the money was too small.

The story was narrated by Olajide Obe, who said his friend converted the money to pounds and found it to be £25.

After Olajide shared the story on X, someone else asked for the money to assist a sick fellow, and he transferred it without delay.

Source: Legit.ng