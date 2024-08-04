A lady has sent social media users into a frenzy over a video she made wearing her wedding gown

According to the lady, her wedding was supposed to be two years ago but was cancelled for reasons she didn't explain

Her video, in which she wore a white wedding dress and played around, has gone viral and got people talking

A video of a lady playing around in her wedding dress has sent social media users into a frenzy.

The lady, @sikastlyecollection, said she wore the dress to imagine how she would have behaved on her wedding day.

Her wedding was cancelled two years ago. Photo Credit: @sikastlyecollection

@sikastlyecollection revealed her wedding was cancelled two years ago but did not state why.

In the TikTok video, she played in a room while acting like an excited bride at her wedding.

Her video generated a buzz online.

Watch her video below:

The lady's video sparked conversations about marriages

obaa Adwoa said:

"God will give u a bigger testimony,that ur gown n crown will be very big n expensive than this ,keep smiling n thanking God.

"Much love dear."

almansurah olaitan said:

"I had to cancel my first wedding a month to the wedding myself. because I have prayed to God that if it remains a second to marry wrong it should be cancelled. God show me the hell am heading to."

lil_girl57 said:

"My wedding is supposed to be in November. It got canceled in May. I still haven't gotten over it. I cry everyday."

Sammy Nyinaku TV said:

"If wedding is cancelled life is not cancelled a glorious wedding ahead of you stay focus."

Adie-Pena said:

"You see how you stood up from the ground? that's how God is going to lift you up."

Nana Ama Abigail said:

"Not the dress pulling you down 🥺but u stood up again, that is how God will lift u higher than expected."

