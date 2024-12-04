A Nigerian lady said there was a man who helped her when she was a teenager struggling in the city of Port Harcourt

A lady said she wants to reconnect with a preacher who helped her many years ago in Port Harcourt.

Smile Denis posted on TikTok that she can never forget about the man who treated her well years ago.

Smile said the Jehovah's Witness preacher used to give her money.

Smile noted that the man's name was Emmanuel and that he was a preacher from the Jehovah's Witness congregation.

According to Smile, each time the man came to preach in her area of Rumuodumaya in Port Harcourt, he used to bring her some money.

She said:

"Even if I lose my memory, I'll never forget that one Jehovah's Witness preacher, Mr Emmanuel, in Port Harcourt Rumodumaya, who always brought pocket money while coming to preach to me because he noticed I wasn't feeding well. In 2012, I was 14 years old then. I pray you're okay wherever you are, sir, and one day I get to repay yoυ. I wish to get in touch with you again. Good people still exist."

Reactions as lady thanks man who helped her

@Oma said:

"Me too I’ve been searching for Grace, that went to First International Academy Rupokwu. She’s also a Jehovah Witness and stays at Nkpolu but can’t remember where that girl and her mom are so nice to me."

@society for child education said:

"Thank you sis for acknowledging his Deeds. keep doing for others what he did for you &together we will make the world a better place."

