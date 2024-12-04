Lady Searches For Jehovah's Witness Preacher Who Used To Bring Her Pocket Money When She Was Broke
- A Nigerian lady said there was a man who helped her when she was a teenager struggling in the city of Port Harcourt
- Smile Denis said the man was a Jehovah's Witness preacher who used to come to preach in her area in Rumuodumaya
- Smile said the man named Emmanuel used to bring her some money each time he came to preach in the area
A lady said she wants to reconnect with a preacher who helped her many years ago in Port Harcourt.
Smile Denis posted on TikTok that she can never forget about the man who treated her well years ago.
Smile noted that the man's name was Emmanuel and that he was a preacher from the Jehovah's Witness congregation.
According to Smile, each time the man came to preach in her area of Rumuodumaya in Port Harcourt, he used to bring her some money.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
She said:
"Even if I lose my memory, I'll never forget that one Jehovah's Witness preacher, Mr Emmanuel, in Port Harcourt Rumodumaya, who always brought pocket money while coming to preach to me because he noticed I wasn't feeding well. In 2012, I was 14 years old then. I pray you're okay wherever you are, sir, and one day I get to repay yoυ. I wish to get in touch with you again. Good people still exist."
Reactions as lady thanks man who helped her
@Oma said:
"Me too I’ve been searching for Grace, that went to First International Academy Rupokwu. She’s also a Jehovah Witness and stays at Nkpolu but can’t remember where that girl and her mom are so nice to me."
@society for child education said:
"Thank you sis for acknowledging his Deeds. keep doing for others what he did for you &together we will make the world a better place."
Lady and her husband gets food in church
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a lady who attended a church abroad got food.
The lady was in the church with her husband, and both of them returned with plates of rice.
Some people who saw their video said they would like to attend the church.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Legit.ng
Israel Usulor (Human-Interest editor) Israel Usulor is a journalist who has 9 years of experience. He worked at The Prime Newspaper and has published articles in TheCable Newspaper. Israel graduated with distinction from Fidei Polytechnic (Mass Commun, 2016). Israel has interviewed Zannah Mustapha, the man who helped negotiate the release of Chibok Girls, and Kunle Adeyanju, who rode a bike from London to Lagos. He covered exclusive stories on Chef Dami during her Guinness World Records cookathon. Email: israel.usulor@corp.legit.ng.