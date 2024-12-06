A beautiful young lady has shared an interesting video on social media about her unusual love story

In the video, she showed off her husband of three years whom she had earlier broken up with when they were still dating

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to share their different opinions

A Nigerian lady's interesting love story has captivated the hearts of many viewers on social media.

The young lady, who shared a video about her relationship, revealed that she had tied the knot with a man she had previously broken up with while they were dating.

Lady happily gets married to her ex

In the video posted on TikTok by @thenimichenbrand, the couple reaffirmed their love and commitment to each other against all odds.

The lady proudly displayed her wedding ring as she narrated the interesting love story behind their union.

According to her, she had gotten back with her ex-boyfriend and subsequently married him, a union which has been blissful for three years.

"Society: Never go back to an ex. Me I'm almost 3 years married to my ex now," she captioned the video.

Reactions trail lady's marriage to ex

The video quickly went viral, with many TikTok users sharing their opinions on the matter.

While some praised the couple for following their hearts, others still expressed concerns about the consequences of rekindling a past romance.

@DiNaX B said:

"I did not see this post because Never! Never!! Neeeeverrrrr!!!"

@Diorah_ commented:

"Please share a story of how and why you guys separated initially and how you got back together leading to marriage."

@Fashion Tutor & Designer said:

"I am really interested in this, were you guys still communicating during the time you were apart?"

@Kizzy James commented:

"Broke up with my ex because of some pastors prophecy till date we are both still single yet communicate steady and the single life dey touch us both could this be a sign lord I need directions."

@Ann Zekin added:

"There are no rules to these things. Never allow society dictate to you. I broke up with my husband for 4 yrs and we later marry. We were married for 20 yrs until last year when death took him."

Lady meets husband through her ex

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady opened up about how she met her husband through a decision that her ex-boyfriend made for her.

She said she wanted to school at the University of Ibadan, but her ex made her go to another school, through which she became connected to her husband.

