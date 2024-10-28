A young hawker has become a viral sensation following her daring attempt to model on a runway

In a trending video, the young girl in slippers was spotted "catwalking" with her wares slippers on her head

According to the event MC, the young girl was passing by when she saw what was going on and indicated interest in walking on the runway

A young girl has earned the admiration of many people after she was filmed walking on a runway like a model.

An MC, @mc_nomicable, who anchored the event, shared a clip of the girl's display on TikTok, saying she was so lucky.

According to @mc_nomicable, the girl was passing by with her wares on her head when she indicated interest in participating.

She was allowed to do so, and the young hawker walked the runway confidently. Her performance moved a man to spray her money.

After she walked the runway, the MC in the video advocated for people to purchase all her wares.

Watch the video below:

The girl's display impressed people

mr_original_70 said:

"What is written is written...no matter where you are now, tomorrow is testimony."

Eyovibez said:

"See confidence, why tears comot my eyes 👀once I rich I see things line this I must support."

Jesus Christ baby said:

"That is what they call boldness and confidence in life if you want to make it you must remove fear from your life and what people want to say."

Arolegold Alaga said:

"Nothing can ever beat confidence hands down. I celebrate her courage."

BIG EMPIRE🎥📸 said:

"She get account make I drop small thing for her Abeg."

Jenna ortega said:

"Find this girl i want to pay her fees till the day Nigeria better."

Shanpepe said:

"A star can never hide it's brightness. Love her confidence."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a boy who entered a fashion runway with dirty clothes had bagged a deal.

Boy in slippers walks runway in Aba

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young boy in slippers had walked the runway with elegant models during the Aba fashion show.

The boy walked amid two beautiful models at the red carpet event, with admirers and spectators watching from the sides. What attracted the attention of netizens to the video was the boy's simple dress and his young looks.

He was wearing a slipper, a pair of shorts and a shirt. He was referred to as a homeless boy in the video shared on TikTok by Emmanuel Ukegbu, but this is not confirmed.

