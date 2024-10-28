A lady has shared a funny video showing the moment she picked money during a show in Nigeria

In a video, the lady who said she's from East Africa was seen bending with full enthusiasm to collect cash from the ground

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A hilarious video has surfaced online showing an East African lady's unapologetic enthusiasm for collecting cash at a Nigerian event.

The clip, which quickly went viral, sparked a frenzy of comments from viewers who came across it.

East African lady shows off money she picked at event Photo credit: @imo_unusual/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady happily picks cash at event

Posted by @imo_unusual on TikTok, the clip captured the lady's conscious efforts to pick up scattered banknotes from the ground.

According to her, she didn't understand the concept of people leaving money on the ground for no reason.

In her words:

"Picking money in Nigeria because I am East African and don't understand the concept of leaving it on the ground. Like why should I leave money down? I don't get it."

Reactions as lady picks money from ground

The TikTok video sparked lots of funny comments from netizens who watched it.

@sharonnainyeiye said:

"That's 200 Kenyan shillings. You know that imoo."

@chrisb said:

"No panic, na just 30 cedis."

@nieceyK said:

"Mbu East Africa. Are u ashamed of saying your country in particular."

@Nolimit yungin said:

"In south Sudan we don't spray moneu it's considered an insult."

@ABD said:

"Valued monies and not sprayed on ground. How many times do u see Pounds, cefa, dollers, cedis on grounds like this."

@Sonia Ufuoma said:

"Me every time I go to parties or club I always carry an extra nylon bag to put money cause ehnnnn the way you’ll see money flying around in your face,your steeze go reduce and most times nobody’s."

@Pretiebee said:

"Mmh but I heard it’s full of juju and misfortune if u pick it up. It is it a lie please may a Nigerian explain."

@Shinebyshannie commented:

"It's a culture to spray money, then people feel too big to be seen picking money! Only the celebrant is allowed to pick it! So the money is left on the ground for the celebrant."

@THRIFTS VENDOR IN ABUJA said:

"Pick it my sister. Nothing like them don collect ur destiny. Who’s destiny?? Poor destiny."

Watch the video below:

Lady displays money she picked at club

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady took to social media to flaunt the money she picked at a nightclub she had attended.

The excited lady had the money in a black bag and played around with the bag in front of the camera.

Source: Legit.ng