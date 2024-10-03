A mild drama broke out at a wedding as an MC tackled a male guest over how he consumed food

Using the microphone, the MC faced the guest and questioned the way he ate, ordering an usher not to serve him food anymore

The guest ignored his questions, and this did not deter the MC from ranting on and accusing him of being on his seventh plate

A video of an MC criticising a male guest over how he ate at the wedding has sparked outrage online.

In the clip, the MC observed the guest from where he stood at the front and faced him,

"Don't serve that man again. What is the matter?" the MC directed an usher as he tackled the guest while on the microphone.

The guest ignored the MC, but he continued to fault him.

"How many times have you eaten today, oga on white? This is your seventh plate," the MC accused the guest.

@stevemgt's clip stirred reactions online.

Watch the video below:

Outrage trailed the MC's action

Amaka said:

"If you embarrass my guest like this, I will slap you before I complete your payment."

Planet mars😎😎 said:

"That's when you don't get the remaining 50%coz you can't embarrass my guest over food you didn't buy."

theonlysexygirl said:

"I no fit allow anyone embarrass my guest like this ooo."

Cerebral Assassin☠️☠️ said:

"You see how he didn't answer the MC, very demure, very mindful."

Shola Oguns Giwa said:

"Y’all should calm down, this is obviously staged Una too dey emosh o."

Cash Lowk said:

"He no sabi do MC that’s an insult, if una no get money do occasion make una stay lowkey , the MC is hungry 😁 he sounds pained."

nnenneh said:

"Wdym…the embarrassment is uncalled for and I won’t complete payment if I was the bride."

