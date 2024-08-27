A Nigerian lady paid the people who would work at her wedding even when she had yet to meet her man

A video trending online indicates that the lady paid the MC and DJ as far back as 2013 which is 11 years clear

She is finally getting married in 2024 and the same MC and DJ she paid are going to work at the event

A Nigerian lady paid an MC who would work at her wedding in advance.

She also made payment to the person who would be the DJ at her wedding.

The MC and DJ were paid for the job in 2013. Photo credit: TikTok/@mcee_aone.

In a video posted on TikTok by MC A1, it was revealed that the lady made the payments even before meeting her husband.

She paid for the MC and DJ that would work at her wedding in 2013, 11 years before her wedding which is holding in 2024.

The interesting part is that the same DJ and MC she paid are the ones working at her wedding.

The were paid N10,000 for the even back in 2013, according to the DJ who also spoke in the video.

The video is captioned:

"Meet the bride that paid for her MC and DJ in 2013 before meeting her husband in 2024."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as bride pays MC ahead of time

@Berry said:

"What if the MC died before time?"

@Vicky More

"@Sure Queen Vivi make I go pay for dj and mc down pending when I go see husband tomorrow."

@Juzzy Sandijuzzy said:

"Na to go pay for reception hall now."

@bethaobibineohiri said:

"Marriage never start una don resemble finish."

@Praisejah said:

"These guys are sincere. If na some ppl now them fit tell you say things have changed, or they are not doing again, or she should pay them more. That's faith."

