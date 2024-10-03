A young man in the United Kingdom overseas has lamented online his inability to understand his Indian lecturer during his lectures

He shared a video of the male academic lecturing and concluded that he definitely has failed his course

Mixed reactions trailed the video he shared as many netizens tried to decode what the Indian lecturer said

A black student schooling in Nottingham, UK, has funnily cried out over how his Indian lecturer teaches.

The young man, @willieghofficial, shared a short clip taken in class.

He struggled to understand his Indian lecturer in class. Photo Credit: @willieghofficial

Source: TikTok

In the clip, @willieghofficial received a lecture in class from the Indian lecturer alongside other students.

He jocularly concluded failing the course. Words layered on his clip read, "I have failed already."

The clip went viral on TikTok, with many netizens attempting to figure out what the lecturer said.

Watch his video below:

People react to the international student's video

emerald_isle💚 said:

"Aaah, I am so happy I am not the only one suffering with Indian accents...I just sit and give up."

Naomiiivds said:

"I literally failed science because I was only new to England for 2 years and my teacher had the thickest accent I couldn’t understand anything."

olakin481 said:

"I failed on your behalf too bro."

Claudia Savage said:

"I thought it was only in my uni where do they get these teachers mennnn."

Ri 🇨🇩🍉 said:

"It’s mad cos if you have any kind of accent everyone including colleagues and students literally bully you."

philemon said:

"Listening carefully, she said that the Sapa contain no more than one unmarketable tomato…"

I.K said:

"I don't know how they go through their interviews to be offered this kind of job, honestly."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a video had captured an epic moment involving a Nigerian student abroad and his white lecturer.

Student abroad laments not hearing white lecturer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian student schooling abroad had cried out over not hearing his white lecturer.

@ridwanullahi220 shared a video on TikTok in which he was seated with other students and receiving a lecture from a white academic. @ridwanullahi220 looked on with an expression that amplified his worry.

He wondered how he would pass the course when he couldn't understand anything the lecturer said. His clip went viral on social media. Some netizens made funny attempts to explain what the lecturer said.

Source: Legit.ng