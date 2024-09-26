A Nigerian lady has earned accolades online after sharing a video of her luxurious-looking hair salon

In an inspiring video, she showed off the transformation of the salon and expressed her excitement

Massive reactions trailed the video as social media users stormed the comments section to congratulate her

The transformation video of a hair salon located in Illorin, Kwara state, has impressed social media users.

The inspiring clip showed the salon's stunning makeover, reflecting the owner's dedication to her business.

Lady goes viral after flaunting salon Photo credit: @kissdarah/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Hair stylist shows off her salon

Posted by @kissdarah on TikTok, the video captured the essence of her achievement, with the lady expressing jubilation and pride in her accomplishment.

Located in Ilorin, the salon's luxurious ambiance and sleek design impressed viewers.

Social media users flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, praising her entrepreneurial skill and taste.

Many commended her for setting a high standard in the beauty industry, while others drew inspiration from her success story.

"Congratulations to me. Location Illorin. Hair salon. Just type congratulations," the video's caption read.

Reactions as lady shows off salon

Netizens who watched the TikTok video did not hesitate to applaud the salon owner in the comments section.

@ablacksheep999 said:

"I want to do this for my woman but I dey fear."

@marvellous stated:

"This is massive congratulations. Location ooo?"

@OnLy1BIGDave said:

"I can help her to pay for learning a craft, but opening shop haaa I stop oo, women wey go change lol."

@RIRI said:

"Congratulations. The aesthetics is giving. Do you have anything for a guy in your store?"

@Gionnadaddio0625 commented:

"You fit collect shop for her make he marry customer."

@Tested_xi said:

"Nah wetin I wan do for my babe be this but she no calm down."

@Amara said:

"Girl are you open yet? I'm in town and want my nails and lashes done."

@ꨄ𝐄𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐞ꨄ added:

"Wow congratulations. Wishing this for me self and my bestie too soon Insha Allah."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng