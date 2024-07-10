Social media users have reacted to a Nigerian lady walking down the aisle with her former boyfriend

The new wife shared loved-up pictures and a short clip showing them in their church wedding outfit

The lady shared how her ex-boyfriend made the move for reconciliation and advised other women regarding their exes

A Nigerian lady, @pacypee0, has tied the knot with her ex-boyfriend.

@pacypee0 shared the news on TikTok with a message to women concerning their ex-boyfriends.

According to @pacypee0, her ex-boyfriend called her and she responded. She released a loved-up photo shoot they had taken together.

The new wife also shared a short clip of them dressed for their church wedding. She advised women to unblock their ex-boyfriends and thank her later. In her words:

"Unblock ur Ex 2dy nd tnk me leta Last one I promise."

@pacypee0 sparked mixed reactions

K叶吉安D✨❤‍ said:

"This is not going to be funny if this is a sign cause my fyp lately .

"God I no need am again ."

Your Baby said:

"If u like go back to ur ex what’s meant to be will be shaa some people break up cuz they are the right person at the wrong time."

Trust said:

"My ex has been calling me , so I decided to see him omo the guy brokenness pass the one when make me run before oo."

WIG VENDOR IN OJO LAGOS️️ said:

"If you like no move on.

"They there the think say na your sign."

QUEEN OF HER OWN LANE said:

"If my Ex see me for road,the boy the run for e dear life."

Makel said:

"To be honest sha, some relationship that failed was because pride exists, no be say una no good for each other oh.. so just find a way of reconciliation and get back together."

FAVOUR said:

"I don unblock oh he say I no get respect make I get out."

✅mira said:

"And I Dey tell my ex say I don move on Abeg I Dey go write am."

