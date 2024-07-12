Video as Nigerian Man Represents His Brother at His Traditional Wedding, Acts as the Groom
- A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to celebrate tying the knot, howbeit in an unusual way
- Instead of having the traditional wedding with her groom, she had it with her man's brother and explained why
- While some people said they could not do what she did, many others congratulated her on her wedding
A Nigerian lady has shared on social media her excitement at getting married.
@amastitches7 had her traditional wedding with her husband's brother acting as the groom.
According to @amastitches7, her man was not around and asked his brother to stand in for him.
In an 18-second video on TikTok, the lady looked excited as she tied the knot. Her video has stirred reactions on social media.
Reactions trail the lady's wedding
Gentle dove ️️️️️ said:
"That kind marriage am not in ooo.
"I will wait till you are back."
Acid said:
"Congratulations dear. God bless your new home."
RedRose said:
"You said it and it happened...thank God for success. may God bless your union dear."
Asa_Nwanyi_Egede said:
"Congratulations but no body is replacing anybody on my own wedding oooo Abeg."
arinzeoffia said:
"This one iam not around and my lovely queen is not around, who will stand for us."
Danielle Great said:
"I rather till u re ready to come back....which picture will we show future kids..mba oma kwe omume."
Jandon Chukwuemeka said:
"Which road una dey see wife marry bikonu, congratulations."
Legit.ng reported that a man had made an epic appearance at his brother's wedding.
