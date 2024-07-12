A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to celebrate tying the knot, howbeit in an unusual way

Instead of having the traditional wedding with her groom, she had it with her man's brother and explained why

While some people said they could not do what she did, many others congratulated her on her wedding

A Nigerian lady has shared on social media her excitement at getting married.

@amastitches7 had her traditional wedding with her husband's brother acting as the groom.

The groom was absent from his wedding. Photo Credit: @amastitches7

Source: TikTok

According to @amastitches7, her man was not around and asked his brother to stand in for him.

In an 18-second video on TikTok, the lady looked excited as she tied the knot. Her video has stirred reactions on social media.

Reactions trail the lady's wedding

Gentle dove ️️️️️ said:

"That kind marriage am not in ooo.

"I will wait till you are back."

Acid said:

"Congratulations dear. God bless your new home."

RedRose said:

"You said it and it happened...thank God for success. may God bless your union dear."

Asa_Nwanyi_Egede said:

"Congratulations but no body is replacing anybody on my own wedding oooo Abeg."

arinzeoffia said:

"This one iam not around and my lovely queen is not around, who will stand for us."

Danielle Great said:

"I rather till u re ready to come back....which picture will we show future kids..mba oma kwe omume."

Jandon Chukwuemeka said:

"Which road una dey see wife marry bikonu, congratulations."

Legit.ng reported that a man had made an epic appearance at his brother's wedding.

Man acts as groom at brother's wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had played the role of a groom at his elder brother's wedding.

@debbybest19, who attended the wedding, revealed it happened in the Agbor area of Delta state.

@debbybest19 shared a video on TikTok showing how the groom's younger brother played his role at the traditional wedding. @debbybest19 thought the groom's brother did very well. Apparently, the groom is based overseas and could not attend his wedding.

Source: Legit.ng