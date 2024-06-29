A talented Nigerian artist used salt to draw Davido and Chioma as a celebration of their trending wedding

The young man scattered specks of salt on a black surface as he settled down to demonstrate his skill

A Nigerian said the artist deserved much praise and the Holy Ground crooner should reward him with millions of naira

A talented Nigerian artist has celebrated the wedding between Davido and Chioma with his special skill.

The man used a pack of salt to draw Davido and Chioma and added their trending "Chivido" word.

The man scattered salt over a surface to draw Davido and Chioma. Photo source: @emotoned

Man draw Davido and Chioma

Before he set on making the art, he showed people the salt material he would use as he sprayed them over a black surface.

The talented artist (@emotoned) sketched with the salt until he achieved the desired result, showing the celebrity couple.

Nigerians have been praising him. A person said Davido ought to reward him.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Kamthephotographer said:

"People are talented ooo."

Nemi said:

"Where I Dey when God Dey share talent."

OMENAKUWAIT said:

"Bro cooked with so much salt,yet meal tastes so good."

IMAH_NUEL said:

"Bro deserves 10m from davido."

Jeffbankz said:

"Bro you good Davido must see dis."

Çhi Som said:

"Nothing pains me more than when I see talents like this not going viral.i love this."

Ella said:

"From a scale of 1-10, you definitely broke the scale...I give you 30,000,000,000."

Anime said:

"Salt wey we dey manage."

Timmicute84 said:

"How una dey take discover Talent ahbeg."

bliss moondella said:

"Please when this reach a million likes u guys should let me know cus this is beautiful."

Ifeoma Inweh said:

"I love drawing but this is so nice of u and with salt wow creative."

ALii asked:

"Do you have a way to make this art permanent?"

Byce asked:

"What happens after each artwork bro, do you keep it or sup?"

Source: Legit.ng