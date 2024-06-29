CHIVIDO 2024: Nigerian Man Uses Salt to Draw Davido and Chioma, his Art "Shakes" the Internet
- A talented Nigerian artist used salt to draw Davido and Chioma as a celebration of their trending wedding
- The young man scattered specks of salt on a black surface as he settled down to demonstrate his skill
- A Nigerian said the artist deserved much praise and the Holy Ground crooner should reward him with millions of naira
A talented Nigerian artist has celebrated the wedding between Davido and Chioma with his special skill.
The man used a pack of salt to draw Davido and Chioma and added their trending "Chivido" word.
Man draw Davido and Chioma
Before he set on making the art, he showed people the salt material he would use as he sprayed them over a black surface.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
The talented artist (@emotoned) sketched with the salt until he achieved the desired result, showing the celebrity couple.
Nigerians have been praising him. A person said Davido ought to reward him.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Kamthephotographer said:
"People are talented ooo."
Nemi said:
"Where I Dey when God Dey share talent."
OMENAKUWAIT said:
"Bro cooked with so much salt,yet meal tastes so good."
IMAH_NUEL said:
"Bro deserves 10m from davido."
Jeffbankz said:
"Bro you good Davido must see dis."
Çhi Som said:
"Nothing pains me more than when I see talents like this not going viral.i love this."
Ella said:
"From a scale of 1-10, you definitely broke the scale...I give you 30,000,000,000."
Anime said:
"Salt wey we dey manage."
Timmicute84 said:
"How una dey take discover Talent ahbeg."
bliss moondella said:
"Please when this reach a million likes u guys should let me know cus this is beautiful."
Ifeoma Inweh said:
"I love drawing but this is so nice of u and with salt wow creative."
ALii asked:
"Do you have a way to make this art permanent?"
Byce asked:
"What happens after each artwork bro, do you keep it or sup?"
Talented artist drew POS operator
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a street artist put smiles on the face of a woman who operates a POS business, as he produced a beautiful artwork of her.
In a heartwarming video, the artist saw the woman and decided to surprise her by making the instant artwork.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Joseph Omotayo (HOD Human-Interest) Joseph Omotayo has been writing for the human interest desk since 2019 and is currently the head of the desk. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, with a degree in Literature in English in 2016. He once worked for Afridiaspora, OlisaTV & CLR. He is a 2022/2023 Kwame Karikari Fact-Checking fellow. He can be reached via: joseph.omotayo@corp.legit.ng.