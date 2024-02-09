A woman who is a POS operator was overjoyed when she got free artwork from a street artist

In a video, the woman was in her shop when the artist zeroed in on her and produced an exact art of her face

Some people gathered to take a look at the artwork at the artist unveiled it, and they all admired it

A street artist has put smiles on the face of a woman who is a POS operator by producing artwork of her.

In a heartwarming video, the artist saw the woman and decided to surprise her by making the instant artwork.

The POST operate loved the artwork. Photo credit: TikTok/@davspen_art.

Source: TikTok

The artist, Bamishaye Sunday David, looked at the woman once and captured her face in his brain.

He then went to work, using his pencil to transfer the image to white paper.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The POS woman was surprised when the artwork was handed to her, and she saw her face on the paper.

Some people, including children who were around, gathered her to take a look at the artwork.

TikTok users who commented appreciated the artist for putting a smile on the woman's lips.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as street artist gifts POS operator a nice artwork

@Zicomak asked:

"Can you do my drawing? I will pay."

@Real LUMI_D2 commented:

"She looks beautiful."

@Kenny02 remarked

"This is very interesting."

@Malcolm said:

"Bros biko make I send my picture."

Corn seller also gets artwork

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the same brilliant street artist saw a roasted corn seller and decided to draw her using a pencil and white paper.

The artist, Bamishaye Sunday David handed the piece of artwork to the roasted corn seller and she could not hide her happiness.

When contacted, Dave told Legit.ng that he finds fulfilment in drawing random people he meets on the street.

Artist draws bus conductor

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian street artist drew a bus conductor.

The artist did it so fast, and it was unexpected by the conductor.

When the conductor saw the nice drawing, he smiled broadly and smiled.

Source: Legit.ng