A wedding ceremony showing a frowning husband and a very happy bride has got many people wondering what was wrong

While the music was on and people dancing, the groom showed that he had many things going through his mind

One of the TikTokers who saw the husband's countenance said perhaps the man was representing the real husband who was abroad

A traditional wedding ceremony of a young couple has stirred mixed reactions among people.

During the event, the husband looked unhappy and unbothered as he seemed very removed from the event.

As his wife danced, he petted his chin with seeming indifference, making many guess what was on his mind.

A few people who watched the wedding video shared by @arikestitches54 wondered if the man was forced into the marriage.

confamNAIJABOY said:

"This one na welding, Davido own na wedding."

MHIDE THIALGO said:

"Shey them force the guy ni why he dey look around like person wey won escape."

hairby_deshewa said:

"Maybe nah belle make am turn husband."

Enisa said:

"Maybe the husband is not in Nigeria and the younger brother had to represent him."

Goodbadboi said:

"Omo this life no balance oo iyawo dey happy oko Dey cry inside."

Hormoh Dara wondered:

"U sure say nah God join dem 2geda?"

Skatoo D Worldwide said:

"Joy no dey dis oko Iyawo eyes oo."

doyin16 said:

"No be God join this one together oh e be like say na ogun."

Makanaki_blog said:

"Nah belle join dis one together."

Yourrichbf4ever said:

"They force this guy marry the girl nothing u wan tell me."

Sunday said:

"Oko iyawo dey owe palmpay, he no won loose guard that’s why he dey look around."

HolySinner said:

"Maybe he get married in the name of my Gf done get pregnant."

Marley said:

"The husband is just like me…Feeling shy everywhere."

