People

Groom Frowns During Wedding as Wife Dances, Looks Away: "Nah Belle Join Dem"

by  Joseph Omotayo 2 min read
  • A wedding ceremony showing a frowning husband and a very happy bride has got many people wondering what was wrong
  • While the music was on and people dancing, the groom showed that he had many things going through his mind
  • One of the TikTokers who saw the husband's countenance said perhaps the man was representing the real husband who was abroad

A traditional wedding ceremony of a young couple has stirred mixed reactions among people.

During the event, the husband looked unhappy and unbothered as he seemed very removed from the event.

Traditional wedding ceremony/Couple in matching outfits.
The husband touched his chin during the wedding. Photo source: @arikestitches54
Source: TikTok

Trending traditional wedding

As his wife danced, he petted his chin with seeming indifference, making many guess what was on his mind.

A few people who watched the wedding video shared by @arikestitches54 wondered if the man was forced into the marriage.

Watch the clip below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

confamNAIJABOY said:

"This one na welding, Davido own na wedding."

MHIDE THIALGO said:

"Shey them force the guy ni why he dey look around like person wey won escape."

hairby_deshewa said:

"Maybe nah belle make am turn husband."

Enisa said:

"Maybe the husband is not in Nigeria and the younger brother had to represent him."

Goodbadboi said:

"Omo this life no balance oo iyawo dey happy oko Dey cry inside."

Hormoh Dara wondered:

"U sure say nah God join dem 2geda?"

Skatoo D Worldwide said:

"Joy no dey dis oko Iyawo eyes oo."

doyin16 said:

"No be God join this one together oh e be like say na ogun."

Makanaki_blog said:

"Nah belle join dis one together."

Yourrichbf4ever said:

"They force this guy marry the girl nothing u wan tell me."

Sunday said:

"Oko iyawo dey owe palmpay, he no won loose guard that’s why he dey look around."

HolySinner said:

"Maybe he get married in the name of my Gf done get pregnant."

Marley said:

"The husband is just like me…Feeling shy everywhere."

Low-budget wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a beautiful lady shared a video of a simple courthouse wedding with her lover. She wore a short gown and walked to the wedding venue like a queen. The couple kissed and showed off their certificate.

After the wedding, the lady (@girlygains_) walked with her husband, hands locked. They looked great together.

Source: Legit.ng

