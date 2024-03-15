A beautiful bride has gone viral on social media after receiving an expensive car gift from her brothers on her wedding day

In a heartwarming video, the bride’s mother also promised to be fueling the new whip with 1.5 million naira

Netizens who watched the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to praise the thoughtful family

A trending video of a bride who was given a costly car gift by her brothers on her wedding day has melted hearts online.

In the video shared on TikTok by @rivers_brides, the car gift was presented to the bride by one of her brothers.

Bride's family gifts her car on wedding day Photo credit: @riversbrides/TikTok.

Bride overwhelmed over car gift from brothers

The bride got more emotional when she hearts that her mother would be fueling the new car with N1.5 million.

The excitement and joy she felt shone greatly on her face as she received the car keys from her brother.

She was taken outside and led to the black Venza with a big red ribbon on it.

The bride immediately entered her car and began honking loudly for her husband to enter the passenger side of the car.

Their guests gazed in awe while recording the memorable moment.

The video was captioned:

“Now, THIS is how to say goodbye to your only sister as she starts her journey as a married woman! Their mum is also fueling the car with N1.5 million naira!”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as bride receives car gift

The video ignited reactions from netizens who claimed that her husband wasn't happy with the car gift.

Modupe Ola said:

“See as the husband be like house boy.”

Wani said:

“The husband does not look happy.”

@user7004400280073 reacted:

”I hope say d husband no go vex o.”

Idowu Abel said:

“It should have been presented to the COUPLE. I hope say she no go soon remind the dude say "Na my car, no be our car".

@serah said:

“They are already competing with the husband.”

NENYE said:

“The husband feels attacked.”

@joybennis reacted:

“Over sabi brother.”

Charles 30BG said:

“My sisters have me and I must buy for them.”

@abundancebeautystore said:

“It's good to come from a family where you are loved. Man no fit use you do yeye. I love seeing things like this.”

@eddy commented:

“Na the husband bi the passenger princess.”

@ifylove reacted:

“The husband appearance no just make sense.”

Swanta said:

“The man no just happy.”

