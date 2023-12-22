Former Kano state governorship candidate under PRP, Salihu Yakasai, has mourned the death of a Nigerian soldier who died while traveling for his wedding

The Nigerian soldier, who was identified as Ya'u Yunusa from the wedding invitation shared by Yakasai, was supposed to get wed on Saturday

Some Nigerians have taken to the comment section of the post to mourn the young man's death and pray for his family

Former Kano state governorship candidate in the 2023 election, Salihu Yakasai of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), has mourned the death of a Nigerian soldier who was said to be traveling for his wedding.

The Nigerian soldier, who was identified as Ya'u Yunusa from the wedding invitation shared by the former governorship candidate, was supposed to tie the knot on Saturday, December 23, before meeting his untimely death.

Nigerian soldier died while traveling for his wedding Photo Credit: @dewusi

Source: Twitter

Yakasai took to social media on Friday morning, December 22, and expressed his grief over the loss. The Kano-born politician wrote:

"This one touched me. The officer was going to his wedding, which was coming up this Saturday, and had an accident and died. Indeed, to Allah, we belong, and to Him, we shall return. God rest your soul."

Nigerians mourn as a soldier died while traveling for his wedding

Some Nigerians have taken to the comment session to mourn the death of the soldier. Some of their reactions are listed below:

Andy Kor said his death was sad and prayed for the deceased. He wrote:

"So sad, indeed, kai God forgive him and accept his soul and condole his wife and family, God knows better."

Abdulazeez Muktar also prayed to Allah to forgive the late soldier. He said:

"Ya salam, may Allah be pleased with his soul and forgive his shortcomings."

Mogaji Remi Ade-Eyitayo Rodney expressed worry over the incident and prayed God would comfort the family. He said:

"Jesus Christ! May God rest his soul and comfort his family."

Fatima Adam posited that everything that happened to man has been predestined. She tweeted:

"It is already written by Allah that he won't get married before returning to Allah."

Yusuf tweeted that Allah should grant him paradise. He wrote:

"May Allah have mercy on him, forgive his shortcomings and grant him Jannah."

See the tweet here:

