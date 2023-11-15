A 30-year-old lady who married an 87-year-old man has revealed it was true love that brought them together

Walking down memory lane, the mother of two shared how she met him at his daughter's house and fell in love

On his own part, the man said he never believed it would be possible as women had turned him down in the past

Winnie Mwekali Ndung'u, a young lady has described her marriage to 92-year-old Ndung'u Karioki as a demonstration of true love.

The couple, who got married in 2014 when the man was 87 years old and she 30, were interviewed by Afrimax and shared how they met.

The man is 57 years older than the lady. Photo Credit: Afrimax

Source: Youtube

How Winnie met Karioki

Speaking in her language, Winne said her aged husband is her friend's father. On how they met, she recalled how he came around when she was at his daughter's place and the spark began from there. In her words:

"When I met this man (her husband), I was a friend to the daughter of this man. I visited the daughter's house.

"Now, the father came later in the day. When the father came, he found me inside the daughter's house. The first expression I saw the father, that is my husband now. He spotted me. I spotted him and we found love that day."

Karioki says he thought marrying Winnie was impossible

The nonagenarian told Afrimax he lived alone for years after the demise of his wife and realised he loved Winnie when he saw her at his daughter's place.

"From when my first wife passed away, I lived alone until I met this girl. She came with my daughter and they were friends. When I realised I loved her, I didn't think she felt the same because she seemed too young for me.

"I thought it was impossible because I had approached others asking them to marry me but they ignored me, considering me too old."

The couple's marriage got the approval of Winnie's parents and produced two kids, a boy and a girl.

Netizens react to Winnie and Karioki's story

@margretamong2336 said:

"It was just GOD, more blessings to you both. Please keep loving him and look after him, with love he will live more years together and happily with you."

@mabhanzi said:

"Wow amazing this is great genuine LOVE I respect, she looks happy they both look very happy and that’s all that matters, he’s family are the greedy ones that are after he’s wealth!"

@grace_gracious said:

"I have been following this lovely couple..they are amazing n define what true love is ..they teach n mentor younger generations thro their you,-tube ..we love them very much, here in Kenya.

"One thing I love them most for is their firm faith in God ..how mzee Ndung'u was trusting God for a baby boy and about 2yrs ago God did n had give him a daughter too ..may God continue blessing this lovely couple. Winnie too is amazing virtuous woman."

@julietjuliet2533 said:

"Sometimes love is funny, anyway as long as both have peace of mind, we wish them more happiness ❤."

@tiffany171720052005 said:

"My Nigerian husband is 10yrs younger than me. Age is just age here in America. Love is what counts."

@MarvaBest said:

"I am so happy for this couple it's better to be an old man darling than a young boy slave God's blessings on them may God bless them with many more years."

