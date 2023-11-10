A married Nigerian woman has caused an uproar on social media after she revealed her husband was not her spec

According to the woman, she told her sister he was not handsome and shared her sibling's response

She went on to spell out her preferred man and how it is important people "submit all spec at the feet of Christ and accept God's will"

A Nigerian woman, identified as Princess Janet, has said her husband was not her spec years after she tied the knot.

In a tweet on X on Thursday, Princess recalled how she sent his picture to her sister when he came for her hand in marriage.

While her sister thought he looked handsome, Princess said she still wasn't seeing the handsomeness.

Princess advised people to accept God's will

Looking back, Princess wondered if it was her village people that made her not see her husband's handsomeness.

On her spec, Princess said it was a dark, tall and pink-lipped man but God had other ideas. She urged people to accept God's will over their specs. Her post read in part:

"My hubby was not my spec.

"I remember discussing with my sister after my hubby made his intention known that he wants to marry me.

"I told my sister he wasn't handsome, I said he was just there sha.

"My sister said, send his picture let me see, I sent it and she was like are you sure village people haff not use chew gum to cover your eyes like this.

"How can you say this handsome man is not fine" she said.

"Looking back, I don't know if it is because Dark, tall and pink lip is my spec or village people actually tried to cover my eye with chew gum, for me not to see say na fine bobo."

Princess' tweet did not sit well with many people.

Princess Janet's tweet sparked a debate

@seunfunmi002 said:

"So people will drag you for bringing your stories out here even when you are saying the truth, we all have spec and it takes time to actually differentiate our fantasy from reality, I like big Bress, that's my spec...... I will still marry someone with big Bress. The end."

@SisterHuncho said:

"E fine pass you, not your spec ko… if anything, you should be praising god you bagged a real one. See rubbish tweet."

@LupinIkenga said:

"Everyone is acting like they didn’t see this tweet because it’s not coming from a man. You practically insulted and degraded your husband with this tweet and no one is saying anything about it. I’m so livid right now."

@andreudotai said:

"How do you tell people your husband is not your spec? Spec itself is a disillusioned fantasy that everybody has at some point, still having it or considering it sth to talk about after being married for a couple of years is creepy."

@Iffect_07 said:

"But how did u have that opinion back then? What gave you such confidence? Cos based on appearance alone, this guy looks like an 8 to me, and u probably like a 5."

