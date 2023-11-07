A couple adorned themselves with simple attires on their wedding day, and this has fascinated many social media users

While the young man wore a pair of shorts and a shirt, his bride was putting on a simple top and a skirt

The fact that they were not bordered about an elaborate party and colourful wedding attires made the video go viral

Multiple reactions trailed the video of a couple who attended their wedding dressed in simple attires.

In the video, the man was not wearing a suit or an elaborate traditional dress as many grooms do.

The couple dressed in a simple way for their wedding. Photo credit: TikTok/@user275059176420.

Also, the bride was not wearing a wedding gown or something fancy, as is the style among many ladies on their big day.

Instead, the bride chose to do things low-key. She wore a simple top and mini skirt for the occasion.

The clip showed how the couple held hands in love and exchanged their marital vows in the presence of family and well-wishers.

Couple's simple wedding dress causes a buzz

Their dressing style and how comfortable they were in what they were wearing fascinated many netizens.

While some people approved of their attires, others were more concerned about the marriage, which they said would last long. The video was posted by @user275059176420.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions as couple wear simple outfits for wedding

@Kofi perry said:

"Ahhhhh spiritual marriage kuraaa they sometimes do decorations."

@Edo Royal said:

"Years to come you guys will do a big anniversary. Happy marriage guys."

@Tina Na said:

"Nobody go tap into this blessing?"

@comfortnyarkoh685 commented:

"I promise you this marriage is going to be great."

@KINACOSAH said:

"Is any man ready? Let's do this. I respect this."

@ADWOA ADEPA HACKMAN said:

"I still can't change my dream wedding because of this."

@Hail_nessa commented:

"Marriage is simple. Na you want a luxurious one."

Lady loses her man after demanding a big wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man dumped a lady who demanded an elaborate wedding.

The lady told her man that she wanted a big wedding that would cost him N17 million.

The man called off the wedding and relocated abroad without the lady.

Source: Legit.ng