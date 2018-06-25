32 best wedding Ankara styles for Nigerians in 2023

Ankara is one of the most popular fabrics in Africa. It has been worn for centuries by all ages and genders as daily, casual, or business wear. People love it because it is versatile, especially when it comes to styling. There are numerous Ankara styles for Nigerian weddings in today's world, and here is some inspiration for your next look.

Ankara styles for Nigerian weddings in 2023. Photo: @mstrenteysiete, @benita_african, @ankarazone (modified by author)

The latest Ankara styles for Nigerian weddings are amazing, elegant, and worth trying out. Ankara prints are timeless and versatile. Nigerians love rocking elegant outfits for weddings, and below are designs you should try soon.

Latest Ankara styles for Nigerian weddings

Africa is home to numerous communities, each with its unique traditions. One of the things that bring these communities together is dressing. The latest Ankara styles for Nigerian weddings borrow elements from traditional attires and others from modern fashion.

Bodycon with lace neckline

Two ladies wearing Ankara outfits with lace necklines. Photo: @ankarazone (modified by author)

If you are looking for simple Ankara styles for a wedding, try the bodycon design with a lace neckline. Bodycon outfits are designed to fit close to the body. They outline and accentuate the contours of your silhouette.

Spaghetti-tent maxi

One of the best wedding Ankara styles for ladies is the tent-maxi. This maxi design hangs loosely from the shoulder to below the hips. The distinguishing feature of this style is its lack of a waistline, meaning you are free to eat as much as you desire without worrying about a bulging tummy.

Short skater

Lovely short skater dresses. Photo: @ankarazone, @benita_african (modified by author)

Short skater dresses have become popular in recent years. This style has a classic 50’s style silhouette and is extremely flattering on all body types. You can have your outfit made in any length you choose.

Mermaid with plunging neckline

Mermaid designs are popular Ankara styles for Nigerian weddings, especially among young adult women. The mermaid design is popular because it flatters a woman's silhouette and gives you an hourglass figure. The plunging neckline makes the outfit even better.

Short bodycon dresses

Two women wearing colourful short bodycon dresses. Photo: @ankarazone, @jervclothings (modified by author)

Short bodycon dresses help create the illusion of longer legs. They also help to avoid making your frame look frumpy. You can play around with the bodice by adding a different print or dramatic sleeve designs.

Rich auntie boubou

The boubou is a flowing, wide-sleeved robe worn across West Africa. The typical boubou is long and flows past the ankle. This design is perfect for older women who wish to make heads turn at any event.

Cute high-low outfits

Two ladies wearing high-low outfits. Photo: @ankarazone, @fashionafricana (modified by author)

High-low dresses are longer in the back and shorter in the front. They showcase your legs and are pretty versatile. You can easily dress down a high-low outfit after the wedding for casual or everyday wear.

Maxi with a sweetheart neckline

Gathers are used to make tiered or ruffle outfits. The plunging sweetheart neckline makes the design ideal for a summer wedding.

Cute Ankara jumpsuit styles for weddings

Two women rocking fabulous jumpsuits. Photo: @mstrenteysiete, @ankarazone (modified by author)

Jumpsuits are perfect for ladies who want to seem taller and thinner because of their one-piece style. If well-fitted, jumpsuits may make women feel good about themselves and their bodies. You can make your jumpsuit unique by making it using two Ankara prints or one plain and one Ankara print.

Stunning mermaid gown

The fish-cut or mermaid design is timeless. The design above is perfect for the bride on her special day. Modern brides can also have their bridesmaids in over-the-top designs like the one above.

Midi bodycon

Two ladies wearing midi bodycon designs. Photo: @kovu_couture, @afrikayla (modified by author)

Midi dresses are incredibly stylish. They also offer a comfortable and flattering fit that can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. You can dress them up for weddings.

Maxi bodycon with balloon sleeves

Balloon or puff sleeves are all the rage right now. Lovers of long Ankara gown styles for weddings should add at least one balloon-sleeved dress in their wardrobe because they are statement pieces.

Cute peplum designs

Two women rocking purple and pink-blue-themed peplum outfits. Photo: @chichi.the.ankara.chic (modified by author)

The peplum design is cool for every lady. It can be long or short-sleeved, off-shoulder, asymmetric, or any other sleeve design. Ankara peplum outfits can be accessorised with jewellery and high heels to have you stand out.

Statement Ankara gown

The design above is ideal for an evening wedding or evening wedding after-party. The blend of lace and Ankara fabrics is exquisite. The side cut with ruffles makes the outfit outstanding.

Swirl and swoosh tassels

Women in straight-cut dresses with tassels. Photo: @chichi.the.ankara.chic, @ankarafashiongallery (modified by author)

Female designs featuring tassels give a swirl and swoosh feeling. They are all the rage in 2023. The ruffles and frills are sleek, feminine and glamorous.

Simple yet elegant

Native dress designs come in different colours, fabrics, and designs. Whether you are attending a traditional wedding, a party, or a formal event, there is a design that will suit your style and preference.

Side ruffles

Amazing long-sleeved lace-Ankara designs. Photo: @ankara.lace.styles (modified by author)

Are you looking for the latest straight and long Ankara gown styles? We have you covered. The designs blend lace and Ankara perfectly. The side ruffles are playful and ideal for a stylish modern woman.

Patchwork tube dress

Why have a dress in one Ankara print when you can combine multiple prints? A tube dress with multiple prints is a show-stopper.

Off-shoulder maxis

Two ladies rocking off-shoulder maxi dresses. Photo: @ashioncole (modified by author)

Off-shoulder dress designs are among the top Ankara styles for Nigerian weddings. The design emphasises the beauty of the neck and shoulder line. It can also visually reduce the volume of the forearms.

Off-shoulder pencil jumpsuit

The bottoms of pencil jumpsuits are straight and fitting instead of being flared. The off-shoulder design is cute and timeless. Besides, you can rock the outfit to other functions besides weddings.

Cute shirt dresses

Two women wearing colourful midi dresses. Photo: @africanattire_ke (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Short dresses borrow details from men's shirts, including collars, button fronts, or cuffed sleeves. The designs above feature collars and button fronts. The buttons can run all the way down or leave a front cut.

What is so special about Ankara fabric?

Ankara fabric is special because of its colourful African-inspired prints. It is associated with African cultures and traditions.

What occasions are suitable for wearing Ankara styles?

Ankara styles are versatile and can be worn for various occasions. They are suitable for traditional events, weddings, cultural celebrations, parties, and even formal gatherings when appropriately accessorised.

The Ankara styles for Nigerian weddings explored above are elegant, stylish, and flattering. The versatility of the Ankara material makes it suitable for wedding outfits.

