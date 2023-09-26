A Delta state couple has become a viral sensation after their wedding photoshoot went viral on the net

The couple had their traditional wedding on Friday, September 15 in Delta but people had a lot to say about their wedding photoshoot

While a section of internet users trolled the couple over their facial expressions, others came to their defense

The wedding photoshoot of a Delta state couple has caused a huge stir on social media.

The new bride, Nana Friday Oghenetejiri, shared the wedding photoshoot via TikTok and it blew up on the platform.

Matthew and Nana's photos got many people talking. Photo Credit: @vick.johnson3

While they struck different poses and used diverse outfits, many netizens could not help but notice their facial expressions.

It was evident in all the pictures that the groom did not so much as smile and gave a thin one in only one of the photoshoots.

For the bride, people noted that she smiled in almost all the pictures, proudly flaunting her long incisors. The couple got trolled by some netizens, just as others hailed them.

Their traditional wedding was held at Oghenetejiri Ujevwu Town, Udu LGA, Delta State on Friday, September 15, 2023.

The couple's wedding photoshoot divided netizens

user7988318747477 said:

"Congrats girl, finding that man that gives you peace of mind is all that matters. Those people commenting rubbish don’t even have a stable relationship."

the king bella11 said:

"But anybody that can make you happy is better you marry the person. May God bless your marriage dear."

Smartvick said:

"I wanted to laugh hard but I remembered that even relationship I never get."

Preti_nina said:

''Provided you are happy and well taken care of.

"That's all that matters.

"Congratulations babe.

"Your home is blessed."

Wendy_ said:

"It doesn't take much to be nice...The words here are so harsh.

"Congratulations dear!"

Victoria said:

"This man dey marry with fear in his eyes.

"Big congratulations."

@cynty baby said:

"Ndi pine wine tappers.

"Una no dey tap today.

"Congratulations oo."

husbandpride said:

"Ladies be wise you see that man that no woman wants to be with because of their fisic are the most wonderful husbands."

