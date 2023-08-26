A Nigerian lady has married her white lover, who is from Europe, after two years of long-distance relationship

A Nigerian lady got married to her European lover at the Ikoyi Marriage Registry, Lagos state.

The lovers with the Tiktok handle, @priscaijeomavaldgeima, were dating online in a long-distance relationship before they decided to tie the knot.

The lady and her man got wedded at the Ikoyi Marriage Registry. Photo credit: TikTok/@priscaijeomavaldgeima.

Source: TikTok

Nigerian lady and her white lover get wedded at Ikoyi Marriage Registry

A video seen on their TikTok handle shows the moment they celebrated their marital union.

In another video, the lady declared that the long wait to be with her man was over.

Another video also shows the new wife showing off a baby bump, meaning she is now pregnant.

Nigerians on TikTok took to the comment section to congratulate the couple on their multiple blessings.

Man marries a lady he met on social media

@gifyJo said:

"Awwww! May heaven bless this union with twins and quadruplets and fill your home with sweetness and happiness."

@Favour Akoma728 asked:

"Congratulations. Is a wedding gown meant for selected people? Because all my life I have dreamt of it."

@Prettyugo said:

"Best decision! Mine is happening soon by his grace."

@Glo billions said:

"Awwn! Congratulations sister. I tap into that grace."

White man goes to Tanzania to marry lady he met online

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man from Italy travelled to Tanzania to marry the love of his life.

More interesting was the fact that the man met the lady on social media, and he flew down to meet her in her country.

Also, the man did not stop there as he decided to convert to Islam, and they had an Islamic wedding.

