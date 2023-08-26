A black man and a white woman are engaged to get married after they found each other online and fell deeply in love

In a TikTok video, the couple took time to narrate their love story, and it has inspired many people

TikTok users describe the couple as a perfect combination of black and white because of their contrasting skin colours

A man who is black found a white woman that he likes, and they are set to get married.

The man and his white woman posted a video on their TikTok handle, @newmannandkatie, narrating their adventurous love journey.

The couple found each other online and fell deeply in love. Photo credit: TikTok/@newmannandkatie.

Source: UGC

In the video, the lovers were seen romantically holding each other, and this impressed a lot of netizens.

The lovers said they found each other online and dated in a long-distance relationship before moving in together.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Video of interracial couple goes viral on TikTok

They have been engaged and are set to get married and spend the rest of their lives together.

The couple wrote:

"Three years of joy have passed. Starting from finding each other online, experiencing a year apart in a long-distance relationship, taking the step to move in together, the journey of pregnancy, getting engaged, and now eagerly anticipating a future of eternal togetherness."

TikTok users noticed the contrasting skin colours of the lovers. While the man looks extremely dark, his woman looks extremely white, and people say they are a perfect combination of black and white.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as interracial couples set to get married

@user4779750702083 said:

"Infectious smile."

@Johnny commented:

"I key into this testimony Lord."

@Kalu Holyeyes said:

"It can only be God."

@isaiah michael107 asked:

"God when will I find mine?"

@Tj said:

"After the pregnancy , comes a wedding."

@Newcastle_Newcastle said:

"Our African sisters in the diaspora should come and watch and learn from it."

Couple who met online gets married

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man travelled from Italy to Tanzania, where he married a fine lady.

The man proposed marriage to the lady the very first time they met face to face.

Before they, they were dating on social media after meeting on Instagram.

Source: Legit.ng