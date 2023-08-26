A Nigerian man wore a skirt like a woman to marry his white girlfriend, and the video went viral on TikTok

His white wife was also dressed unconventionally as she spotted an overflowing gown and a big suit

TikTok users congratulated the couple after the video went viral because of their unique wedding dress sense

A Nigerian man has finally wedded his white fiancee, and he did it in the most memorable way possible.

In a TikTok video the couple posted on their hand, @majiq.pia, they were seen dressed unconventionally for their wedding.

The Nigerian man and his white lady tied the knot in style. Photo credit: TikTok/@majiq.pia.

Source: TikTok

The video shows that the man was dressed in a skirt and an overflowing suit for the wedding.

It is not known why he chose to dress that way, but he obviously loved his appearance for his big day.

The Nigerian man who wore skirt to his wedding

His wife was also dressed in a flowing gown and a suit that was clearly oversized.

But one thing noticed in the video is the love shared by the couple. They danced while holding hands.

The man happily declared that he was now a married man. His joy knew no bounds.

People who saw the video on TikTok said they loved their wedding outfits.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Tiktok users as man wears skirt to his wedding

@Monica Importer said:

"These two are meant for each other."

@Chunli commented:

"You both look good together and happy."

@marysunday551 reacted:

"Congratulations and happy married life."

@lindaeboh said:

"I love their smiles. I wish them a happy married life."

@WISDOMWHITEJP said:

"this is every man's dream. Congratulations my boy."

@Oluwabusayo Abiona said:

"Congratulations to you guys and I pray you both continue to remain happy and content with each other."

Source: Legit.ng