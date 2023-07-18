A pregnant woman in the UK woes TikTok users with her amazing dance moves

She braved the wind and danced in public, showing off her skills and energy

Despite her wig getting in the way, she did not let it stop her from having fun

A UK woman who was expecting a baby dazzles TikTok users with her incredible dance moves in a viral video.

She defied the chilly weather and danced in a public park, displaying her talent and enthusiasm for dancing.

Beautiful lady dazzles with amazing dance. Photo credit: @hameerahgiwah

Source: TikTok

Heavily pregnant dances with energy

Even though her wig kept falling over her face, she did not let it ruin her mood or her performance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Many social media users who watched the video appreciated the lady for her unique dance and complemented her dance moves which was faster for pregnant women.

As of publishing the report, the video has gathered thousands of likes with more a hundred comments on TikTok.

Find the video about the pregnant lady below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions about the dancing pregnant woman below:

@TracyKay reacted:

"The one in walescan literally remove your wig."

@Hiqmahqueen said:

"After all this energy... if this baby no sabi dance Ehn … he/she will chop cane."

@Everythingbydora wrote:

"E for energy."

@FaithDawkin commented:

"I thought u are in gamany."

@HumbleQueen also commented:

"My promise land. God please bless my family and friends. money good O00. ride on."

@user4748484948:

"OpoooOor…I too love this energy mmehn."

@Arikeade:

"Is the energy for me 1 too love her."

@Adecovermhie:

"Is there any dru'gs you are using ni cus this energy run. Bi titi shey da paaroo I trust Nigeria."

@Ola_Toyin

"Seems it's everywhere o. You always give me joy I swear more blessings in your."

@TemmyHaircare:

"It's always raining here in Sheffield."

Pregnant lady dances with man during party

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a beautiful pregnant woman who danced with a man during a party has gone viral on TikTok.

The woman displayed amazing energy that has wowed dance lovers on the video-sharing platform.

In the video posted by @the_gallery_studios, the woman was wearing a black gown which hugged her body in an amazing way.

Source: Legit.ng