In a hilarious TikTok post shared by @gigabyte910, the internet was treated to a unique event as he organised a naming ceremony for his dog, Nike, as if it were a real baby

Adding to the amusement, Nike wore a wig during the occasion, while a canopy and chairs were set up for the gathering.

The event became a lively affair with a good turnout of attendees, as the post generated funny reactions online, with comments ranging from curiosity to amusement

In a hilarious TikTok post shared by @gigabyte910, he took pet parenting to a whole new level by organising a full-fledged naming ceremony for his dog, Nike, who had recently given birth to a litter of puppies.

The video showcased the dog wearing a wig while a beautifully decorated canopy and chairs were set up for the occasion.

Man throws naming ceremony for dog. Photo Source: TikTok/@gigabyte910

Source: TikTok

The event turned into a lively affair with many people in attendance, creating a buzz of amusement online.

Commenters couldn't help but join in on the fun, speculating that there must be a hidden reason behind the extravagant celebration.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Some jokingly expressed surprise at the level of creativity and dedication displayed for such an event, highlighting the humorous side of the video.

Clearly, this unique and entertaining TikTok post brought joy and laughter to many viewers.

Social media reactions to the dog's naming ceremony

@oloruntosinabimbo said:

"Wonder shall never end. Hmmmm, father please have mercy.

@shakirahuthman7 said:

"Omo,mk I quickly check if me too dey Alryt like this’, cus this sudden change na, arrrrh ‍♂️."

@taylorjackkinney001 noted:

"This thing dey serious oo, I been think say na joke oo ."

@saph19:

"What a world, any congratulations Nike, when will the wedding date be set??"

@danieldollars6 said:

"Far where una dey see this money, as una do naming ceremony for a dog."

@bossberry96 said:

"Una sure say nor be this man give Nike belle because I don’t understand all this thing ."

@marth774 explained:

"He is definitely celebrating something no one knows about this can’t be just cruise ."

Watch the video:

Nigerian man throws a birthday party for his dog, invites people

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man made his dog's birth anniversary unforgettable by doing what many pet owners don't do in the country.

The loving man treated the dog to a lovely birthday party that had people in attendance alongside other pets.

Videos from the event have stirred massive reactions on social media as some people trolled his action.

Source: Legit.ng