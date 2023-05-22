It was a dream come true for a Nigerian lady as she finally walked down the aisle after waiting for many years

The latest bride tied the knot at 53 to a man who is based in the United States and had never been married

A cute video from her white wedding has surfaced on the internet and got netizens gushing and thanking God

A Nigerian woman is finally off the singles market as she tied the knot with her heartthrob in style at 53.

The lady, identified as Delight, married a man based in America who had never walked down the aisle before.

Delight got married at 53. Photo Credit: @house_of_gladio

The white wedding was held in a Living Faith Church, known as Winners Chapel.

Sharing a clip from the white wedding on TikTok, @house_of_gladio said the lady married her God-ordained husband.

The page wrote:

"After 53 years of waiting for a husband, God almighty showed up for sis delight. As she finally got married to her God ordained husband. US base man and never been married before as well May God almighty be praise amen."

The clip showed the moment the couple made their way into the church auditorium for their wedding.

Reactions on social media

RealJummy❤ said:

"Congratulations, your joy shall be permanent ma and the marriage will be fruitful in Jesus mighty name."

user925802534495 said:

"Congratulations my dearest may the good Lord bless your new home Amen i claim mine in Jesus mighty name Amen."

winifredorji240 said:

"Congratulations. Your marriage is blessed. Father youbare indeed a faithful God. Thank you Lord."

Chynatural said:

"Congratulations, I tap from this blessing, those that wait upon the lord shall never be put to shame."

user7262772712556dorrian92 said:

''Am also still praying for mine at 30 and waiting by faith until God did it to me."

Sarahcona said:

"Indeed our God is a great God,a big congratulations ma."

abieyuwa_luxurywear said:

"I pray for everyone believing God for a partner.Starting from Today God will connect you with your destined partner.Ameeeen."

