A video showing a bride petting her husband's chest at a wedding ceremony so he can give her more money has got people talking

Kneeling in front of him, the groom changed his mind against the amount he wanted to give her as he switched to a big bundle of money

Many people who reacted to the video said that the bride already has the "control button" of her husband

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

A video shared by @oppyjay_alaga has shown the moment a bride made her husband happy and he rewarded her with foreign currencies.

During their traditional wedding, the bride knelt before her husband with her purse opened as the MC sang. The TikTok clip showed when she went ahead to rub his chest.

The man gave his wife money and got people praising him. Photo source: TikTok/@oppyjay_alaga

Source: UGC

Groom rewards his bride

As she was petting him, the man decided against the money he initially wanted to give her and brought a big bundle of foreign notes.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He counted the money into her purse as the bride kept smiling. Many people said that the bride meant business.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 300 comments with more than 20,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

Awoyemi Balikees said:

"This bride is not playing at all."

Celine dion said:

"Photographer dey plan heist."

OZ x said:

"Do I see from dollar to British pound sterling? Aunty what do you put in your ayeeeeee."

Adeline_0023 said:

"Cameraman just dey wonder dey juju the woman dey use."

Akleh_skin said:

"So this what a real ATM looks like.... wow."

lily said:

"Photographer Dey look side to side like are you guys seeing what I’m seeing!"

Rita Micheal611 said:

"We women with money eenh nar five and six oooo."

Lady removed as bridesmaid for refusing to wear hair extensions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a pretty lady, @sesay_foundation, went online to share a video of herself wearing her natural hair as she said she was removed as a bridesmaid.

The lady said that she was kicked out of the arrangement because she refused to wear extensions on her hair.

The beautiful TikToker who loves her natural hair said:

"Unfortunately that’s what happen to me. Embracing my natural hair."

Source: Legit.ng