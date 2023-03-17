A woman became the cynosure of all eyes owing to her flamboyant showing at a Nigerian wedding occasion

The lady celebrated the groom by raining bundles of dollar bills on him non-stop and soon turned the dance floor into a carpet of foreign currencies

A video capturing the woman giving rich aunt vibes has elicited mixed reactions on social media

A woman caused a commotion at a Nigerian wedding occasion as she made dollars rain non-stop.

At an occasion which reportedly held overseas, the woman joined the groom on the dance floor as she commanded attention with her flamboyant display.

She made dollars rain at a Nigerian wedding occasion. Photo Credit: @waletheceo

Source: TikTok

In a viral TikTok clip, a lady with a black bag opened it and th woman took out bundles of dollar bills which she rained on the groom alone.

She danced and rained wads of cash on the happy groom while other guests on the dance floor gave them some space.

Mixed reactions have trailed the clip as netizens remarked on her flamboyant showcase.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Antoinette Sunshine said:

"I went to a Nigerian birthday party, I was prepared for the fashion, was shocked by the amount of money and champaign being thrown and poured out."

90s_gold_babie said:

"I can confirm being a Nigerian babe myself my aunt made 15k at her babyshower."

Lolo angel said:

"Can't wait when I will get an opportunity to attend a Nigerian wedding."

Chocbaby_88 said:

"I need her energy at my next party but also at my wedding . Auntie dm me so you can get your invite."

Tashana said:

"I'm commming to Connecticut in April. cam a Nigerian invite me to their wedding? Just want to see wat it's really like in person."

Dr. T ‘The Data Wrangler’ said:

"Not only for weddings but baby showers, engagements, graduations… any reason to celebrate."

TheKennedyKenn said:

"At my wedding, we are giving custom bills to throw, in exchange for the real ones, just to keep everything accounted for lol."

Bride provides QR code for guests to spray her money 'digitally'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a bride had provided a QR code for wedding guests to spray her money.

The video which was sighted by Legit.ng showed that the said bride was dancing with friends and well-wishers who were transferring money supposed to be sprayed into her account through a digital process.

Spraying naira notes during a party is a popular Nigerian culture used to display affluence. At ceremonies, male and female partygoers spray money on their hosts as a show of support when the celebrant is dancing.

Source: Legit.ng